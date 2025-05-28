Kristy Whilden, Deaf #1 International Bestselling Author, Releases “Alice’s Colorful New World” with Donation to the American School for the Deaf’s History Museum, the Cogswell Heritage House

A Commitment to Deaf Education and Cultural Preservation

Kristy Whilden, a Deaf #1 International bestselling author and founder of Hands Up Silent Theatre, has announced the release of her new children’s book, Alice’s Colorful New World. The book, based on the life of Alice Cogswell, the first student of the American School for the Deaf (ASD), aims to engage young readers with the history of Deaf culture. As a special initiative, a portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the American School for the Deaf’s History Museum, the Cogswell Heritage House.

“I want to empower young readers to explore the world of Deaf culture, just as I am empowering my theater students to engage with this beautiful language,” says Whilden. “This book is both a passion project and an advocacy tool. Every book sold will help support the preservation of Deaf history.”

The Legacy of Alice Cogswell: A Story for All Ages

Alice’s Colorful New World introduces children to the inspiring story of Alice Cogswell, a nine-year-old girl who was the first student of the American School for the Deaf and a pivotal figure in Deaf education in the United States. Through vibrant illustrations by Sophie Lane, the book brings Alice’s story to life, highlighting her perseverance and the significant impact of American Sign Language (ASL) on Deaf history.

In the book, young readers are also introduced to basic ASL through Alice’s learning experiences with Laurent Clerc, a French Deaf educator who co-established the foundation for ASL in the United States. This educational aspect aims to raise awareness and cultivate appreciation for Deaf culture while teaching valuable language skills.

Whilden’s Personal Journey: A Triumph Over Adversity

Kristy Whilden’s dedication to promoting Deaf culture is rooted in her personal experiences. A former music educator, Whilden lost 75% of her hearing due to progressive sensorineural hearing loss. Despite this challenge, she has remained deeply committed to supporting the Deaf community, particularly in the realm of ASL education. As a late-deafened adult, Whilden founded Hands Up Silent Theatre, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating accessible and inclusive theater for both Deaf and hearing communities.

“I’ve experienced first-hand the barriers that come with hearing loss, and I’m passionate about bridging the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities through both theater and literature,” says Whilden.

Donation to the Cogswell Heritage House: Honoring Deaf History

A significant portion of the proceeds from Alice’s Colorful New World will be donated to the American School for the Deaf’s History Museum, the Cogswell Heritage House, which serves as a vital resource for preserving and showcasing the rich legacy of Deaf culture.

“I have always been a supporter of the Deaf community, and this donation is my way of honoring the legacy of Alice Cogswell and my own personal hero, Laurent Clerc,” Whilden shares. “By donating a portion of the proceeds, I hope to inspire others to learn more about Deaf history and support the cause that helps preserve it.”

Hands Up Silent Theatre: Breaking Barriers in Performing Arts

As the founder of Hands Up Silent Theatre, Kristy Whilden continues to pave the way for inclusive theater that invites both Deaf and hearing audiences to engage in the arts. Hands Up Silent Theatre offers equal access to theater experiences by incorporating ASL and visual storytelling techniques. The organization creates a space where everyone can participate, regardless of hearing status.

Whilden’s vision extends to future collaborations with renowned organizations such as Deaf West Theatre, and she dreams of seeing her students perform on Broadway. “A collaboration with Deaf West Theatre would be a dream come true,” Whilden says. “I am excited for the future, where Deaf performers will take center stage, and my students may one day be recognized at the Tony Awards.”

A Vision for a More Inclusive Future in Children’s Literature

In addition to her work with Hands Up Silent Theatre, Whilden is committed to bringing diversity and representation to children’s literature through Whilden Publishing. As the owner of Whilden Publishing, Whilden ensures that books feature differently-abled characters and are written with respect, sensitivity, and authenticity.

“Representation matters, especially when it comes to differently-abled characters,” says Whilden. “By creating stories that reflect a wide range of experiences, we can foster empathy and understanding, and help children appreciate the beauty of diversity.”

Celebrating a Prestigious Award in Performing Arts Innovation

Kristy Whilden and Hands Up Silent Theatre have recently been recognized for their groundbreaking work in the arts. At the 2025 Evergreen Awards, Hands Up Silent Theatre and Whilden Publishing were named the Best in Performing Arts Innovation in the United States. This prestigious honor celebrates Whilden’s dedication to creating more accessible, inclusive theater for both the Deaf and hearing communities. The recognition is a testament to her tireless advocacy for Deaf culture and her efforts to change the landscape of performing arts.

“Being named Best in Performing Arts Innovation is a humbling recognition, and I am grateful to the Evergreen Awards for acknowledging the hard work of our entire team,” says Whilden. “This award strengthens my commitment to ensuring that both the arts and literature are spaces where everyone, regardless of ability, can shine.”

Future Plans: Empowering the Next Generation

Looking ahead, Whilden’s aspirations for Hands Up Silent Theatre and Whilden Publishing are vast. She continues to strive for greater representation in both the performing arts and children’s literature, and her work in Deaf education remains a key priority. Whilden’s long-term vision is to inspire a more inclusive society where individuals of all abilities are empowered to engage fully with both the arts and education.

“I hope that through my work, I can continue to inspire future generations to see the value in inclusivity and diversity,” Whilden shares. “With each book sold and each performance created, we are one step closer to a more accessible and connected world.”

