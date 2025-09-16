DMR News

Mastoloni Appoints New Regional Sales Director for Southeast United States

Sep 16, 2025

Mastoloni, a leading name in the pearl industry and one of America’s oldest and most respected pearl importing families, is proud to announce Anthony DeLuca as its new Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern United States. DeLuca is committed to bringing a new level of expertise and personalized attention to Mastoloni’s partnerships with jewelers across the region.

Anthony DeLuca: A New Voice in Pearls

Early in his career, Anthony DeLuca is already making waves in the world of pearls, combining his fresh perspective with the storied history of Mastoloni. Recognized as one of the youngest pearl experts in the U.S., DeLuca sees pearls not just as fine jewelry, but as treasures steeped in tradition, culture, and individuality. At Mastoloni, his role goes beyond selling pearls—he educates retailers and consumers alike on the rich history and craftsmanship behind every gem.

“The story of pearls is a story of time, nature, and artistry,” says DeLuca. “I’m excited to bring that passion to the Southeastern market, where I can connect jewelers with pearls in a way that fosters long-term growth and appreciation for these beautiful gems.”

A New Era for Mastoloni Pearls in the Southeast

DeLuca’s appointment marks a significant moment for Mastoloni as it expands its reach across the Southeastern U.S. This region, with its diverse culture and strong jewelry market, presents an exciting opportunity for Mastoloni to continue its tradition of excellence while embracing fresh strategies that appeal to modern consumers.

The Southeast has a long history of pearl appreciation, with key cities like Atlanta, Palm Beach, and Nashville offering unique opportunities for jewelers. DeLuca’s knowledge of the regional market allows him to offer tailored solutions to retailers, curating collections, refining merchandising strategies, and providing hands-on staff training to build deeper customer relationships.

Education and Storytelling: The Mastoloni Approach

DeLuca is committed to bridging the gap between pearls and the people who wear them. By helping retailers better understand the intricacies of different pearl types, quality factors, and storytelling techniques, DeLuca aims to transform the way pearls are marketed and sold in the Southeastern market. Through his platform, AnthonyThePearlGuy.com, he equips jewelers with the knowledge and tools to confidently sell pearls, offering his ‘Pearl of Knowledge’ series, designed to engage both retailers and consumers, creating a deeper connection between them.

“Pearls are not just products; they’re part of a narrative,” DeLuca adds. “By sharing the stories behind these gems, we can inspire a deeper connection and appreciation from consumers, helping jewelers achieve greater success.”

A Passionate Advocate for Southeastern Jewelers

DeLuca’s commitment to the Southeast is not only professional but deeply personal. As a proud resident of the region, DeLuca is passionate about helping local businesses thrive. His concentration “strictly” in the pearl industry, hands-on approach, offering direct consultations and tailored advice, sets him apart from other industry representatives.

“My goal is to be the true pearl partner to the jewelers I work with,” DeLuca explains. “I’m here to support their growth, ensure they have the knowledge they need, and help them create a lasting connection with their customers.”

About Mastoloni

Mastoloni is one of America’s most respected pearl-importing families, with a legacy that spans over a century. Known for their commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and integrity, Mastoloni pearls are recognized for their exceptional beauty and timeless elegance. The company offers a range of luxurious pearls, including Akoya, Tahitian, South Sea, and Freshwater varieties, and is dedicated to bringing these treasures to jewelers and consumers across the country.

Media Contact
Anthony DeLuca
Regional Sales Director – Southeast U.S.
Mastoloni
Email: adeluca@mastoloni.com
Website
Instagram
LinkedIn

