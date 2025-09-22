DMR News

Sheet Sherpa Released as Free Solution for Professionals Managing Large Excel Files

Ethan Lin

Sep 22, 2025

Sumer Apps today announced the release of Sheet Sherpa, a free Microsoft Excel add-in created to eliminate one of the most common frustrations in large workbooks: constant tab-clicking.

For professionals who manage 20, 30, or even 50+ sheets in a single file, navigating Excel can consume 20 to 30 minutes each day. The repetitive scrolling and searching not only slow down workflows but also disrupt concentration during critical analysis and reporting.

Sheet Sherpa introduces a single-keystroke solution. By pressing Ctrl+Q, users can instantly switch between recently used sheets with the same speed and familiarity as toggling between applications on a computer. This streamlined approach helps professionals remain in their flow state while working through complex data models.

“Excel is a powerful tool, but many users lose hours each week just moving between sheets,” said Lee Gilley, founder of Sumer Apps. “With Sheet Sherpa, we wanted to give finance professionals, engineers, and accountants a faster, simpler way to focus on analysis instead of navigation.”

Designed for Power Users

  • Accountants: Navigate seamlessly across multiple ledgers and audit reports.
  • Financial analysts: Move quickly between projections, statements, and models.
  • Engineers: Eliminate interruptions when working with estimation files containing dozens of sheets.

Over the course of a year, professionals who rely heavily on Excel can reclaim 67+ hours of productivity by using Sheet Sherpa to reduce navigation time.

Easy to Install, Free to Use

Sheet Sherpa is available now on Microsoft’s AppSource marketplace and installs within seconds. Once added, the tool is ready to use immediately, with no complex setup required. It is offered free of charge for all users.

About Sumer Apps

Sumer Apps develops productivity solutions that simplify how professionals work with Microsoft Excel. With a focus on intuitive design and practical problem-solving, the company builds tools that save time and reduce frustration in everyday workflows. Learn more at https://sumerapps.com

.

