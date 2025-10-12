Halal Dreams Premieres in New York and Los Angeles, Continues Global Journey

Halal Dreams Continues Its Global Journey

The acclaimed docudrama Halal Dreams, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohammed Mamdouh, will premiere in New York this November at the New York Short Film Festival. The event will take place at Cinema Village, the historic art-house cinema in Greenwich Village. This marks an exciting milestone for the film, which is quickly becoming a powerful voice for stories of identity, longing, and connection.

Following the New York premiere, Halal Dreams will also screen at the Culver City International Film Festival® in Los Angeles. The festival will be held at the beautifully restored Culver Theater in Culver City, a landmark in the heart of the city’s famed studio district. This continues the film’s international journey, with screenings already scheduled in South Korea, Thailand, Russia, and Italy, and with more festival selections growing daily. So far, the film has been selected by 11 international festivals.

A Story of Longing, Identity, and Immigrant Experience

Halal Dreams tells the story of an Egyptian halal food cart worker in Times Square, struggling to connect with his daughter while serving strangers in a city that never sleeps. The film delicately explores themes of immigration, distance, and the aching desire for home. Set against the constant pulse of New York, the film uses poetic imagery and sound to create a powerful sense of solitude, portraying the quiet weight of trying to stay close to a loved one in a bustling, ever-moving environment.

“Halal Dreams is about being far from home but still holding on to what defines home, the people we love,” says Mamdouh. “Maybe we all carry that longing for the people we miss.”

The film has already received multiple honors, including three awards for Best Docudrama at the Sicilian Film Awards and the Ural Shorts International Film Festival. These accolades continue to affirm the film’s growing impact as a powerful exploration of the immigrant experience, capturing universal emotions in a deeply human way.

Recognition and Critical Acclaim

In addition to its impressive festival selections, Halal Dreams follows the success of Mamdouh’s previous short film, The Keyboard (2024), which has now been selected for over 28 international festivals. The Keyboard has earned nine international awards, including Best Experimental Film in New York and Tokyo, and Best Lighting, these two films are cementing Mamdouh’s reputation as one of the region’s most distinct filmmakers, known for his exploration of identity, memory, and belonging through emotionally resonant cinema.

Mamdouh’s Growing Influence in Global Cinema

Mohammed Mamdouh’s work is rapidly gaining attention worldwide. In addition to his filmmaking, Mamdouh serves as an assistant professor of film at the American University of Sharjah’s College of Architecture, Art and Design, where he mentors young filmmakers. His films stand out not only for their emotional depth but also for their experimental form, blending sound, rhythm, and visual poetry to tell stories of migration, displacement, and connection.

In addition to his cinematic work, Mamdouh is exploring cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality and AI-driven filmmaking. These projects signal a future-facing approach to storytelling, with Mamdouh continuing to push the boundaries of what film can be.

A New Voice in Cinema

Looking ahead, Mamdouh’s influence on the global film scene continues to grow. Through films like Halal Dreams, Mamdouh is bridging cultural divides and creating work that resonates with audiences across the world. As the film travels to more festivals and reaches new audiences, its universal message of longing and connection will undoubtedly continue to inspire viewers.

To get a first glimpse of Halal Dreams, watch the official teaser on YouTube . The teaser captures the emotional essence of the film, offering a preview of its poignant narrative and striking visual storytelling.

About Mohammed Mamdouh

Mohammed Mamdouh is an Egyptian filmmaker and professor based in the United Arab Emirates. With over two decades of experience in the industry, his films explore themes of identity, migration, and memory through a visually poetic lens. His acclaimed short The Keyboard (2024) has earned multiple awards, and his latest film, Halal Dreams (2025), continues his exploration of the immigrant experience. Mamdouh teaches film at the American College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah and is also exploring new technologies in filmmaking, including virtual reality and AI-driven narratives.

Media Contact

TKS PR

Email: info@thekindstudio.com

