France Opens Investigation Into Shein, Temu, and Other Retailers Over Childlike Sex Doll Sales

Nov 5, 2025

French authorities have launched an investigation into online retailers Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Wish on allegations of enabling minors to access pornographic content, following reports that childlike sex dolls were available for purchase on Shein’s platform.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed on Tuesday that the investigation concerns violent, pornographic, or “undignified” material accessible to minors. The case was referred to Paris’ Office des Mineurs, which handles the protection of minors, after the country’s consumer watchdog — the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) — alerted prosecutors over the weekend.

The DGCCRF said that the descriptions and classifications of the dolls left “little doubt as to the child pornography nature” of the items. The watchdog’s findings led to formal complaints against the four e-commerce platforms, prompting prosecutors to open an inquiry.

The Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC that Shein and AliExpress are also under investigation for the dissemination of pornographic content involving minors. Authorities said the probe covers both illegal sales and the visibility of such content to underage users browsing the platforms.

In response, Shein announced on Monday that it had banned the sale of all sex dolls globally and would permanently block seller accounts involved in the illegal listings. The Singapore-based company, originally founded in China, said it is implementing stricter platform controls to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The investigation comes as Shein prepares to open its first permanent store in France on Wednesday, located inside a Paris department store. The announcement drew protests outside the venue, with demonstrators criticizing the company ahead of the launch. Shein also plans to expand its physical retail presence in Dijon, Reims, and Angers.

