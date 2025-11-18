DMR News

Halvorsen Klote Davis Founding Attorneys Named to 2025 Super Lawyers List

Nov 18, 2025

Halvorsen Klote Davis today announced that all three founding attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers for 2025, a milestone that underscores the firm’s standing in the St. Louis legal landscape. The firm said the designations reflect continued peer recognition and professional achievement across Missouri and Illinois.

According to the firm, founding attorney Joel Halvorsen was selected to the 2025 Super Lawyers list, while founding attorneys Greg Klote and Nathan W. Davis were named to the Rising Stars list. Klote has been recognized by Rising Stars from 2021 to 2025, and Davis from 2020 to 2025. Super Lawyers evaluates candidates through a multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional indicators.

The announcement centers on a single business achievement: firmwide recognition of the founding partners in 2025. The company said the recognition aligns with its litigation work for injury victims in Missouri and Illinois and adds to its visibility among plaintiffs’ firms in the region.

Halvorsen Klote Davis serves clients in a range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions. For readers seeking resources, the firm maintains practice pages for motorcycle accident lawyers in St. Louis and car accident attorneys in St. Louis.

Additional information on the founding partners’ current Super Lawyers listings can be found at: Joel Halvorsen, Greg Klote, and Nathan W Davis.

The firm noted that Super Lawyers lists highlight a limited number of attorneys each year and that selections are made annually. While individual accomplishments vary, the 2025 designations represent a collective business achievement for the firm and a marker of its presence within the St. Louis legal community.

About Halvorsen Klote Davis

Halvorsen Klote Davis is a St. Louis personal injury law firm representing individuals in Missouri and Illinois. The firm’s practice includes matters arising from car crashes, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death. Attorneys at the firm focus on advocacy for people injured by negligence and guide clients through claims and litigation.

Founded by Joel Halvorsen, Greg Klote, and Nathan W. Davis, Halvorsen Klote Davis operates from its office in St. Louis and serves clients throughout the Greater St. Louis area and surrounding communities. The firm’s attorneys are licensed in Missouri and Illinois.

