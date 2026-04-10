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Land Rover Announces FREELANDER as Five-Time European Champion with Record Sales Performance

ByEthan Lin

Apr 10, 2026

Since FREELANDER made its global debut on March 31 as a fully revitalized brand, market interest in this iconic model has steadily grown. Among the most frequently asked questions is: how popular was this legendary 4×4 at its peak?

The answer lies in a set of verifiable sales figures.

The first-generation FREELANDER launched in 1997 as Land Rover’s inaugural compact premium SUV. With its elegant British design, robust build quality, and genuine all-terrain capability, it quickly reshaped market expectations. In Europe, it set an extraordinary record—becoming the continent’s best-selling 4×4 for five consecutive years, a true phenomenon of its era.

(*Picture Source: From google search)

According to authoritative automotive sources, the first-generation FREELANDER sold over 540,000 units globally during its nine-year lifecycle, making it one of the most successful models in Land Rover history. Its outstanding off-road capability also saw it conquer extreme terrains such as the Camel Trophy, cementing its status as a legend among global off-road enthusiasts.

The second-generation FREELANDER arrived in 2006, delivering significant upgrades in premium and overall performance. Official Land Rover data shows that production of the second-generation model alone—manufactured at the company’s Halewood plant—exceeded 300,000 units, further solidifying its global success.

Together, the two generations amassed a global customer base of 840,000, spanning key markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. This makes FREELANDER one of the Land Rover family’s most widely distributed and deeply rooted nameplates.

It is precisely this legacy—tested and proven by both time and the market—that continues to command strong appeal, even years after production ceased.

The natural question now is how this rich heritage will be carried forward and reimagined in a new brand narrative, and what form the revival will ultimately take. One thing is certain: all eyes are on what comes next.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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