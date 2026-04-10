28 Years Ago, FREELANDER Completed an “Impossible” Expedition at the Edge of Antarctica. Now, It’s Back.

In August 1998, at the southern tip of South America—Tierra del Fuego—temperatures plunged to -30°C.

Twenty teams and 40 competitors climbed into a model that had been launched just one year earlier. Starting from Santiago, Chile, they would cover 5,000 miles of glaciers, mud, and gravel roads, heading all the way to Ushuaia, the town at the end of the world.

That vehicle was the first-generation FREELANDER.

This was the 19th edition of the Camel Trophy, the legendary event often called the “Olympics of 4×4.” It was also the final year that Land Rover sponsored this extreme adventure rally. And FREELANDER, the youngest member of the Land Rover family at the time, was chosen as the sole official competition vehicle.

(*Picture Source: From google search) A rookie stepped up to face the ultimate test.

Before this, the Camel Trophy had been dominated by the Defender and Discovery—hardcore off-road icons. The FREELANDER, launched in 1997, was positioned more as a city-friendly, multi-purpose SUV, not a traditional rugged off-roader.

But Land Rover’s decision was no accident. Since 1981, the brand had sponsored the Camel Trophy for 18 consecutive years, each time putting its newest models through this real-world trial. Entering the FREELANDER was a strategic move to prove that Land Rover’s all-terrain DNA could transcend vehicle categories.

20 teams, 5,000 miles, -30°C.

The 1998 Camel Trophy was unlike any before it. It was the first time the event was held in winter. The route crossed the Patagonian plateau on the border between Chile and Argentina. Instead of mud and jungle, competitors faced snow-covered mountains, biting winds, and treacherous ice.

The format also changed dramatically. There was no fixed route. Each team had to navigate freely between 225 “Discovery Points” and “Adventure Points.” Reaching an Adventure Point meant completing extreme activities: off-road driving, skiing, kayaking, mountain biking—all with equipment strapped to the roof of their FREELANDER and accompanying Defender 110.

France took the trophy. FREELANDER finished the job.

After nearly three weeks of intense competition, French drivers William Michel and Marc Challamel narrowly beat the South African team to claim the Camel Trophy.

But perhaps more importantly, all 20 FREELANDER vehicles successfully completed the rally.

After the event, US team member Greg Thomas said: “We pushed the FREELANDER to its absolute limit, and it performed brilliantly every single time.” Land Rover itself called the experience the vehicle’s “ultimate graduation ceremony”—a city-friendly SUV proving its reliability in the harshest polar environment.

Sandglow Yellow: the colour of a legend.

Today, any serious Land Rover enthusiast who sees the “Sandglow Yellow” livery immediately thinks of the Camel Trophy. It was the signature colour of the FREELANDER competition vehicles, paired with roll cages, roof racks, spotlights, and Warn winches—defining the classic adventure look of that era.

Auction records show that a 1998 British team FREELANDER sold for over £52,000 in 2025—several times the market price of a standard Freelander from the same year. Those 20 official event cars have become some of the most sought-after “Holy Grail” collectibles in the Land Rover world.

That champion DNA never went away.

In 2026, the new FREELANDER returns as an independent brand. The memory of that 5,000-mile journey across the ice is no longer just history—it has become the brand’s hardest earned credential.

As Land Rover fans like to say: “Not every Land Rover has competed in the Camel Trophy. But those that have are legends.”

Twenty-eight years ago, FREELANDER proved itself at the end of the world. Now, it’s back.

The legend continues.