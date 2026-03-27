Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green Highlights Hyundai Blue Link Connected Technology for Drivers Across Akron and Northeast Ohio

AKRON, OH — Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green is spotlighting the advanced capabilities of Hyundai Blue Link, an innovative connected vehicle system that provides drivers with enhanced control, convenience, and safety through mobile technology.

Available on many new Hyundai models—including the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, and Hyundai Kona—Blue Link allows drivers to interact with their vehicles remotely through a smartphone app or compatible smart devices.

As more drivers across Akron, Canton, North Canton, Barberton, and Cuyahoga Falls search for vehicles with advanced digital connectivity, Hyundai Blue Link technology provides an intelligent solution designed to enhance the ownership experience.

Key features available through Hyundai Blue Link include:

Remote engine start with climate control using a smartphone

using a smartphone Remote door lock and unlock capabilities

Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance alerts

Remote vehicle locator and car finder

Destination search and navigation integration

Emergency assistance and enhanced roadside support

These features allow drivers to start their vehicle on cold Ohio mornings, locate their car in crowded parking lots, monitor vehicle health, and receive maintenance alerts before service issues arise.

Connected vehicle technology is becoming one of the most important factors for buyers researching new Hyundai SUVs near Akron, Hyundai dealerships in Northeast Ohio, used Hyundai vehicles in Canton, and Hyundai vehicles with remote start technology. Hyundai Blue Link helps address these needs by bringing smart technology and remote access directly to the driver’s fingertips.

For many local drivers balancing work, family schedules, and daily commuting across Northeast Ohio, connected vehicle features provide meaningful convenience while improving safety and peace of mind.

Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green continues to expand its inventory of new Hyundai vehicles equipped with advanced connectivity systems like Hyundai Blue Link, giving drivers access to the latest automotive innovations alongside Hyundai’s reputation for reliability, safety, and value.

With demand growing for smart vehicle technology and connected mobility solutions, Hyundai Blue Link represents a major step forward in how drivers interact with their vehicles—bringing convenience, connectivity, and control together in one intuitive platform.

About Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green

Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green is a trusted Hyundai dealership serving drivers throughout Akron, Canton, Barberton, North Canton, and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities. The dealership offers a wide selection of new Hyundai vehicles, certified pre-owned models, and quality used cars, along with expert automotive service and financing solutions. By offering innovative technologies such as Hyundai Blue Link connected services, Ron Marhofer Hyundai of Green continues helping local drivers experience the future of automotive connectivity.

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