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OIC Launches the 2nd Edition of ASEAN Life Insurance Leadership Program (ALIP) 2026, Strengthening Regional Collaboration and Exchanging Knowledge to Navigate the Aging Society Towards a Resilient “Insurance Community”

May 29, 2026 Ethan Lin
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DESTEIA LAUNCHES FIRST AUTONOMOUS PLATFORM FOR MEXICO’S MANDATORY IMPORT DECLARATION AS FINE ENFORCEMENT BEGINS JUNE 1

May 21, 2026 Ethan Lin
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SurgeGraph Now Available as an Agent-Native CLI, MCP Server, and Claude Code Skill for AEO and GEO Workflows

May 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
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Coolwill Officially Launches XG01 Smart Ice Cream Maker: Healthy, Additive-Free Homemade Ice Cream and Treats

May 15, 2026 Ethan Lin
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UK Litigation Finance Enters Tokenized Markets with First Public Rated Senior Secured Digital Bond on Canton Network

May 12, 2026 Ethan Lin
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Latest Video News

Amazon Launches Echo Show 21 Smart Display
Overwatch 2 Goes Full Nostalgia Mode with 6v6 Classic Event
This Robot Is Too Fast to Beat at Rock-Paper-Scissors
Netflix Is Killing Most of Its Interactive Content
Rufus, Amazon’s AI Shopping Assistant, Finally Lands in Europe
Amazon Targets Carbon-Free Energy with Small Modular Reactors
California Passes Law to Shield Child Influencers from Exploitation
Google and Roblox Launch New Game to Teach Internet Safety
Apple’s iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ Event Scheduled for September 9
Mexico Becomes Hotspot for Chinese Cars Sparking U.S. Fears
European Union Cuts Tariffs on China-Made Tesla EVs and Other Chinese Vehicles
X’s New AI Image Generator Sparks Controversy with Taylor Swift and Kamala Harris Depictions
Huawei Set to Release AI Chip to Rival Nvidia Amid U.S. Sanctions
Safari, Chrome, Firefox Vulnerable to New Security Threat
Trump and Musk’s Live Stream on X Crashes
Microsoft to Retire Paint 3D as Focus Shifts to Classic Paint App
Elon Musk’s X Lawsuit Forces GARM to Close, Signaling Potential Industry Shifts
Elon Musk’s X Files Lawsuit Claiming Massive Advertiser Boycott
OpenAI Co-founder John Schulman Leaves for Rival Anthropic
Second Patient Receives Neuralink Brain Chip Implant
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Thinking Machines Lab CEO Mira Murati Previews ‘Interaction Models’ In First Major Media Appearance In 18 Months

Jun 7, 2026 Jolyen

Mira Murati, former CTO of OpenAI and now CEO of Thinking Machines Lab, sat down with Bloomberg in San Francisco on Thursday for her first major media appearance in roughly…
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Anthropic Files Confidentially For IPO After $65 Billion Raise At $965 Billion Valuation

Jun 7, 2026 Jolyen

Anthropic has taken steps toward a public listing by filing confidentially for an IPO, co-founder Daniela Amodei said at the Bloomberg Tech conference on Thursday. The decision comes down to…
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Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans To Back New AI Lab, Entering Competition With OpenAI

Jun 7, 2026 Jolyen

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky plans to back a new AI lab of his own, according to Bloomberg and confirmed to TechCrunch by a person familiar with the situation. Chesky has…
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Filtr Uses iOS 26 And macOS 26 URL Filters To Block Ads Across Apple Devices

Jun 7, 2026 Jolyen

Filtr is a new tool from Kaylee Serena Calderolla, the developer behind the Safari ad blocker Wipr. Filtr uses a new feature in iOS 26 and macOS 26 called URL…
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Meta Builds Six Tent Data Centers In Ohio To Cut Construction Time, Using Gas Turbines For Power

Jun 7, 2026 Jolyen

Meta has built data centers in tents outside of New Albany, Ohio, according to Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, which tracks data center deployments. The company describes the structures as…
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Poke Becomes First Third-Party AI Agent Approved To Run On Apple’s Messages For Business Platform

Jun 6, 2026 Jolyen

Poke has become the first AI agent approved to run on Apple’s Messages for Business platform. Previously, the platform was designed for businesses such as airlines, retailers, and hotel chains…
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Helion Raises $465 Million At $15.5 Billion Valuation As It Races To Complete Orion Fusion Power Plant

Jun 6, 2026 Jolyen

Helion, the fusion startup backed by Sam Altman, announced on Thursday that it raised $465 million in a new funding round valuing the company at $15.5 billion. The cash infusion…
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Meta’s Oversight Board Finds Account Deactivations Lack Due Process And Clarity On Violations

Jun 6, 2026 Jolyen

The Oversight Board, Meta’s independent governing body that makes policy recommendations to the tech company, said Thursday that Meta’s account deactivations lack due process. The board found that violations are…
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Meta Launches AI Creator Assistant On Facebook With Personalized Posting And Content Recommendations

Jun 6, 2026 Jolyen

Meta announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new AI creator assistant on Facebook. The assistant will give creators personalized recommendations based on their content style, performance, community, and…
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Burglar Used Waymo In San Francisco Theft But Police Could Not Identify Suspect Due To Blurred Footage

Jun 6, 2026 Jolyen

A burglar used a Waymo while stealing yoga clothes in San Francisco this past January. Police have still not caught the suspect. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the case…
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Meta Spins Out Supernatural Fitness Game Into Independent Company After Earlier Plan To Stop New Content

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Meta is letting the Supernatural team spin off into a new independent company called Supernatural Health. The new company will take over the VR fitness app later this year. Meta…
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Substack Adds Reply Rules That Learn From Creator Actions To Auto-Filter Comments

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Substack announced on Wednesday a new feature called Reply Rules. The feature gives creators greater control over how their audiences can respond. Creators can establish specific guidelines for comments on…
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Google Labs Releases Dreambeans App That Generates AI-Illustrated Stories From User’s Google Data

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Google Labs has launched a new AI-fueled app for iOS and Android called Dreambeans. The app uses data culled from across a user’s various Google services to generate a curated…
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Meta Launches AI Customer Support Bot Globally On WhatsApp For Small Businesses

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Meta on Wednesday said it is making its customer support AI bot available globally within WhatsApp. The bot is now known as Meta Business Agent. Meta has spent nearly two…
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Plex Adds Discussions And Lists To Compete With Reddit And Letterboxd

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Plex unveiled several social features on Wednesday aimed at changing how users interact with the platform. The company has transformed from a personal media server into a streaming hub with…
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Uber Reports Thousands Of Lost Items In Robotaxis Including Dentures And An ‘I Heart Hot Dads’ Bag

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index on Tuesday. The report typically catalogues millions of forgotten items from human-driven rides. This year, Uber used the report to highlight lost…
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Xcimer Energy Activates Phoenix Laser System As A Step Toward Fusion Power Plant

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Fusion startup Xcimer Energy switched on its Phoenix laser system on Wednesday. The company says Phoenix is the largest privately owned laser system in the world. Xcimer’s approach to fusion…
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Cyera Finalizes $300M Round At $12B Valuation Just Five Months After $400M Series F

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Data storage security company Cyera is finalizing a round led by Evolution Equity Partners of at least $300 million at a $12 billion valuation, according to four people with knowledge of the…
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Uber Caps AI Coding Tools At $1,500 Per Employee Per Month After Burning Annual Budget In Four Months

Jun 5, 2026 Jolyen

Uber has instituted internal usage caps on AI coding tools to moderate rising costs. The company now places a monthly $1,500 cap per employee and per agentic coding tool, including…
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Microsoft’s ASSERT Framework Turns Plain Language Into Automated AI Tests For Application-Specific Behavior

Jun 4, 2026 Jolyen

Microsoft introduced ASSERT (Adaptive Spec-driven Scoring for Evaluation and Regression Testing) on Tuesday. The open-source framework simplifies testing for application-specific AI behavior. ASSERT uses AI to turn high-level, natural-language descriptions…

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