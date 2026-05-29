Mira Murati, former CTO of OpenAI and now CEO of Thinking Machines Lab, sat down with Bloomberg in San Francisco on Thursday for her first major media appearance in roughly…
Anthropic has taken steps toward a public listing by filing confidentially for an IPO, co-founder Daniela Amodei said at the Bloomberg Tech conference on Thursday. The decision comes down to…
Filtr is a new tool from Kaylee Serena Calderolla, the developer behind the Safari ad blocker Wipr. Filtr uses a new feature in iOS 26 and macOS 26 called URL…
Meta has built data centers in tents outside of New Albany, Ohio, according to Michael Thomas, founder of Cleanview, which tracks data center deployments. The company describes the structures as…
Poke has become the first AI agent approved to run on Apple’s Messages for Business platform. Previously, the platform was designed for businesses such as airlines, retailers, and hotel chains…
Helion, the fusion startup backed by Sam Altman, announced on Thursday that it raised $465 million in a new funding round valuing the company at $15.5 billion. The cash infusion…
The Oversight Board, Meta’s independent governing body that makes policy recommendations to the tech company, said Thursday that Meta’s account deactivations lack due process. The board found that violations are…
Meta announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new AI creator assistant on Facebook. The assistant will give creators personalized recommendations based on their content style, performance, community, and…
A burglar used a Waymo while stealing yoga clothes in San Francisco this past January. Police have still not caught the suspect. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on the case…
Meta is letting the Supernatural team spin off into a new independent company called Supernatural Health. The new company will take over the VR fitness app later this year. Meta…
Substack announced on Wednesday a new feature called Reply Rules. The feature gives creators greater control over how their audiences can respond. Creators can establish specific guidelines for comments on…
Google Labs has launched a new AI-fueled app for iOS and Android called Dreambeans. The app uses data culled from across a user’s various Google services to generate a curated…
Plex unveiled several social features on Wednesday aimed at changing how users interact with the platform. The company has transformed from a personal media server into a streaming hub with…
Uber released its annual Lost & Found Index on Tuesday. The report typically catalogues millions of forgotten items from human-driven rides. This year, Uber used the report to highlight lost…
Fusion startup Xcimer Energy switched on its Phoenix laser system on Wednesday. The company says Phoenix is the largest privately owned laser system in the world. Xcimer’s approach to fusion…
Data storage security company Cyera is finalizing a round led by Evolution Equity Partners of at least $300 million at a $12 billion valuation, according to four people with knowledge of the…
Uber has instituted internal usage caps on AI coding tools to moderate rising costs. The company now places a monthly $1,500 cap per employee and per agentic coding tool, including…
Microsoft introduced ASSERT (Adaptive Spec-driven Scoring for Evaluation and Regression Testing) on Tuesday. The open-source framework simplifies testing for application-specific AI behavior. ASSERT uses AI to turn high-level, natural-language descriptions…