Orbio Raises $21 Million To Expand AI Agents For Frontline Workforce Management

Orbio has raised $21 million in Series A funding to expand its AI agents for recruiting, onboarding, and managing frontline employees. Dawn Capital led the round, bringing the enterprise startup’s total funding to $26 million.

Sergi Bastardas founded Orbio in 2025 with Nacho Travesí and Antonio Melé after working at Amazon and floriculture startup Colvin. Bastardas said his previous roles showed him that companies lacked efficient systems for managing workers behind their daily operations.

AI Agents Support The Employee Lifecycle

Orbio’s agents, named Maria, Daniel, and Claire, perform tasks across an employee’s time with a company. They can interview applicants, assess whether candidates fit a role, monitor employee performance, and conduct daily check-ins.

Bastardas said information collected by one agent can improve the work of the others. Onboarding data can help assess recruiting quality, while exit interviews can reveal why employees leave and adjust future hiring criteria.

Engagement data can also help companies identify employees who may be at risk of leaving. Orbio’s goal is to let businesses delegate some workforce operations to AI while continuing to support workers directly.

Customers Move Beyond Pilot Programmes

Orbio said its customers include Poke and Yum! Brands, the owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. These companies use the platform to onboard and manage frontline employees.

Bastardas said customers are moving from limited trials to wider deployments. At behavioural health provider The Stepping Stones Group, Orbio now manages the company’s full U.S. operation, with 20% more candidates progressing through the hiring process.

The startup focuses on industries with large frontline workforces, including healthcare, retail, logistics, and hospitality. Many of these companies still manage parts of recruitment and employee communication through spreadsheets and telephone calls.

Funding Will Support Hiring And Development

Orbio competes with companies including Paradox, which automates recruiting, and WorkJam, which provides tools for managing frontline workers. Bastardas said the company’s main competition remains the fragmented systems that many businesses continue to use.

The fresh capital will be used to recruit employees and develop more AI agents. Existing investors in Orbio include Visionaries and 2100 Ventures, while Dawn Capital explained its investment as part of its focus on enterprise software.

Bastardas said the technology could affect the estimated 2.7 billion people working across healthcare, retail, logistics, and hospitality. Many of these workers do not have corporate email accounts or access to the workplace software commonly provided to office employees.

TechCrunch reported that Orbio plans to continue developing agents that cover more stages of frontline employment.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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