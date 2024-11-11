DMR News

This Robot Is Too Fast to Beat at Rock-Paper-Scissors

ByHilary Ong

Nov 11, 2024

Computers have taken on humans in games before, but Mark Rober’s new robot takes competition to another level, claiming an unbeatable record in the classic game of rock-paper-scissors.

As reported by Techspot, Rober, a YouTuber and former NASA engineer, has designed “Rocky,” a robot that goes beyond casual play to become an expert Roshambo opponent. The stakes? A $10,000 prize if you can outwit the machine.

At first glance, Rocky doesn’t look intimidating. It’s a simple setup: a 3D-printed hand with googly eyes housed in a plain box. But Rober’s confidence is unwavering. He claims there’s zero chance of winning against Rocky, thanks to the bot’s advanced hand-tracking system.

Rocky’s secret weapon lies in its high-speed infrared sensor, which monitors a player’s hand movement over 100 times per second. This data is quickly processed by a mini-computer inside Rocky that detects your intended throw – rock, paper, or scissors – just before you complete it. Then, using servo motors, the robot’s hand makes the precise counter-move, virtually guaranteeing a win every time.

Even expert strategies, like a sequence-based approach researchers have found that raises human win rates to 75%, fail against Rocky. That strategy, which suggests moving to the next item in the cycle after a win and the previous item after a loss, falls short because Rocky’s reaction time is faster than any person’s. Once your move starts, Rocky’s sensors have already locked in a winning response.

Skeptics might argue that Rocky’s method of waiting to see your move amounts to “cheating.” The bot’s ability to adjust its gesture mid-throw adds to this impression. In one instance, Rocky seamlessly switches from paper to scissors as it reads its opponent’s hand position. But the machine’s design is less about playing fair and more about illustrating just how far technology can push physical limits.

According to Techspot, Rober’s creation isn’t the first in this field; in 2013, Japan’s Ishikawa Group Laboratory developed a similar robot called Janken, which also used high-speed tracking to achieve a perfect win rate. But Rocky has taken this concept viral, challenging anyone to try their hand against its unbeatable tracking system.

With Rober’s $10,000 prize up for grabs, Rocky’s reign as the undefeated rock-paper-scissors champion may bring out daring challengers, though no one has yet managed to claim victory.

Featured Image courtesy of Mark Rober

Hilary Ong

