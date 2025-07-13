ICS Health Services Pakistan: Healing with Dignity, Bridging Healthcare and Humanity

A Sacred Mission, Not Just a Service

In a nation where millions struggle with the high cost and inaccessibility of healthcare, ICS Health Services Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as a beacon of hope. Founded with the visionary ideals of Dr. S.A. Qazi (Hadi) and driven by the leadership of CEO Ammar Nadeem, the organization is transforming healthcare into a fundamental right for all, not a privilege.

ICS Health Services’ mission is inspired by Islamic compassion, aiming to bridge the gap between healthcare access and financial constraints. The core belief of the organization is profound: no individual should be denied medical treatment due to financial inability. As CEO Ammar Nadeem Sagar reflects, “We aspire to place a single sincere deed on the scale that may make the Messenger of Allah ﷺ smile upon us with pride.”

From Left: CEO, Ammar; Chairman, DR. Hadi & Owais, Director

Empowering Communities with the ICS Health Card

One of ICS Health Services’ most notable initiatives is the ICS Health Card, which offers annual coverage up to PKR 400,000 per individual completely free of charge. This comprehensive coverage includes 100% hospitalization costs, medicines, investigations, and pre-existing conditions. The ICS Health Card is a lifeline for underserved communities, restoring not only physical health but also emotional and financial stability.

Innovating Healthcare Delivery

ICS Health Services is at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Pakistan, introducing a range of services that are revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered across the nation.

ICS TeleClinic: This 24/7 free virtual consultation service connects patients in remote and underserved areas to the qualified doctors, overcoming the need for travel and delays in receiving treatment.

ICS Digital Pharmacy: Through this service, ICS offers a 20% discount on essential medicines and provides free delivery across Pakistan. The initiative challenges the monopoly of branded pharmaceuticals by offering more affordable generic alternatives.

ICS Diagnostic Labs: The organization offers affordable, high-quality diagnostic services to both ICS Health Card holders and the general public, addressing one of Pakistan’s most significant healthcare gaps.

ICS Mobile App: This app empowers users to monitor their health benefits, book consultations, order tests or medications, and even can report hospital mismanagement, all from the comfort of their homes.

These services are designed with accessibility, affordability, and sustainability in mind. ICS Health Services’ commitment to quality is demonstrated by its ISO 9001 certification and full compliance with national health regulations.

From Left: Maj ® Muhammad Ali, MD(North); Molana Riaz; Younas; Ammar & Owais; Irfan-Presenter

The People Behind the Mission

ICS Health Services is more than just an organization—it is a collective movement, supported by dedicated leaders, volunteers, and partners who share a common purpose: serving humanity. Among them are:

Maj (R) Ali Munim, Managing Director(North) and Muhammad Owais, Director: Their operational expertise and unwavering belief in the mission have been key to ICS’s success and impact.

Ms. Saba Qamar, Director Procurement: Her efforts have ensured that essential medical supplies reach those who need them most.

Mr. Tanveer Abbas, Director Karachi, Military Lands & Cantonments: As a volunteer, his advice gave clarity on the importance of collective social responsibility and spiritual accountability.

Mr. Shabbir Haroon, President of the All Pakistan Memon Federation: His guidance has played a crucial role in ensuring ICS Health Services’ long-term financial sustainability.

Mr. Adil, Al Hamd Medical Center: The hospital offered crucial support during challenging times.

Mr.Molana Riaz, Mr. Younus & his team, Volunteer Lead: He has been instrumental in outreach and the operational expansion of ICS Health Services.

These individuals, along with the passionate volunteer force, continue to contribute to ICS Health Services’ remarkable journey of growth and success.

Tangible Impact, Growing Reach

In just two years, ICS Health Services has facilitated medical coverage worth PKR 20 billion, providing life-saving treatments at no cost to recipients. With an ambitious vision for 2025–2026, ICS aims to cover over 100,000 families, totaling medical coverage worth PKR 200 billion. From the underserved slums to remote hill stations, ICS Health Services is expanding its reach, bringing hope to communities that previously had little.

Not a Charity, A Duty

ICS Health Services operates on a unique financial model, distinguishing it from many social welfare organizations. It does not accept donations; instead, it sustains its programs by covering insurance premiums directly with Takaful and insurance companies. This model ensures dignity for beneficiaries and sustainability for the program, positioning ICS Health Services as an equitable healthcare provider rather than a charity.

A Legacy for the Hereafter

ICS Health Services is more than just a healthcare provider. It is a manifestation of Prophetic mercy, social equity, and visionary leadership. Each life saved, each heart healed, and each burden lifted is a testament to the power of compassion coupled with competence. As the Prophet said, “The best of people are those who are most beneficial to others.” ICS Health Services is committed to continuing this mission, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, can live with dignity, health, and hope.

About ICS Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

ICS Health Services Pvt. Ltd. is a leading healthcare provider in Pakistan, dedicated to delivering accessible, affordable, and dignified healthcare to underserved populations. The organization, inspired by Islamic teachings and principles of equity, aims to ensure that healthcare is available as a fundamental right to all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Media Contact

Dr. S.A. Qazi (Hadi)

Founder & Chairman, ICS Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

info@health.ics-edu.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram