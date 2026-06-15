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Medicred Expands Beyond Dentistry as Demand for Affordable Healthcare Finance Grows Across the UK

ByEthan Lin

Jun 15, 2026

Medicred, a leading UK patient finance provider, has announced its expansion beyond the dental sector, enabling healthcare clinics of all specialities to offer treatment finance to patients.

The move comes as affordability continues to influence healthcare decisions across the UK. With increasing numbers of patients seeking private treatment and looking for flexible ways to manage healthcare costs, Medicred is broadening its services to support clinics across the wider healthcare market.

Having established itself as a trusted patient finance partner for dental practices, Medicred can now onboard healthcare providers from a wide range of sectors, including private medical practices, fertility clinics, physiotherapy providers, ophthalmology clinics, cosmetic surgery providers, aesthetic clinics, and other healthcare specialists.

The expansion will allow healthcare providers to offer patients the option to spread the cost of treatment through manageable monthly payments, helping to improve access to care while reducing the financial barriers that can prevent patients from proceeding with recommended treatment.

According to industry trends, affordability remains one of the key factors influencing treatment uptake, particularly for procedures not routinely funded through the NHS. At the same time, demand for private healthcare has continued to rise as patients seek faster access to consultations, diagnostics, and treatment.

A spokesperson at Medicred said:

“Patients increasingly expect flexibility in how they pay for healthcare. While demand for private treatment continues to grow, many people still face challenges when it comes to funding care upfront.”

“Our expansion into the wider healthcare market reflects this changing landscape. By making treatment finance available across all healthcare specialities, we’re helping clinics improve accessibility and giving patients greater choice over how they manage the cost of their care.”

For healthcare providers, the expanded offering provides a streamlined onboarding process, dedicated support, and access to a range of finance solutions designed to meet different patient needs.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Medicred patient finance as the company continues its mission to make healthcare more accessible by removing financial barriers to treatment.

About Medicred

Medicred is a UK patient finance provider that helps healthcare practices offer flexible payment options to patients. Originally focused on the dental sector, Medicred now supports healthcare providers across all specialities, enabling patients to spread the cost of treatment through affordable finance solutions.

For more information about Medicred, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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