Direct Dental Balham Expands Specialist Referral Services with New Digital Referral Portal

Direct Dental Balham has announced the expansion of its specialist referral services, providing referring dentists with access to an enhanced network of referral locations alongside the launch of a new digital referral platform designed to simplify and streamline the patient referral process.

The investment strengthens Direct Dental Balham’s position as a leading referral destination for dentists across South London, offering specialist dental treatments, advanced diagnostics, and multidisciplinary care through a growing clinical network. Direct Dental Balham provides a comprehensive range of treatments, including dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, sedation dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.

The newly launched Dentist Portal enables referring clinicians to submit referrals securely online, upload supporting clinical information and radiographs, monitor case progress, and receive specialist reports throughout treatment.

The portal has been developed to improve communication between referring dentists and specialists whilst ensuring patients receive timely access to expert care at convenient locations across the Direct Dental network.

A spokesperson for Direct Dental Balham said:

“We understand how important it is for dentists to have confidence in their referral partners. Our investment in both additional referral locations and a dedicated referral portal demonstrates our commitment to making specialist referrals simpler, faster, and more transparent. By expanding our network, we’re helping patients access specialist dental treatment closer to home whilst supporting referring dentists with exceptional communication and clinical collaboration.”

Located on Balham High Road, Direct Dental Balham has become a trusted destination for advanced dental care, welcoming patients requiring specialist assessment and treatment from practices across Balham, Clapham, Wandsworth, Tooting, and the wider South London area. The clinic combines experienced clinicians, advanced technology, and a patient-centred approach to deliver high-quality specialist dentistry in a modern clinical environment.

For more information about Direct Dental Balham, use the contact details below: