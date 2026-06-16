Sandusky Witches Walk Announces Month Long 15th Anniversary Celebration Across October 2026

June 2026, Sandusky Witches Walk® has announced a month-long schedule of events for October 2026 as the nonprofit organization marks its 15th anniversary. The expanded program includes community gatherings, cultural programming, family activities, entertainment events, and fundraising initiatives supporting youth and senior programs throughout Erie County.

Founded in 2009 as a grassroots community gathering, Sandusky Witches Walk® pivoted to a charity-centric mission in 2011 and was formally established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2022. The event has grown from a local gathering into a recurring annual tradition that attracts participants and visitors from across Ohio and beyond.

Attendees are expected from across the country. In past years, the event has drawn visitors from 26 states, 5 countries, and 83 cities across Ohio alone — with more than 15,000 people downtown for Sandusky Witches Walk® alone. Combined with Cedar Point HalloWeekends and coastal activity, the day reaches more than 300,000 people total, making it Erie County’s highest single-day visitation event two consecutive years running.

Recently, the Sandusky Witches Walk® has been officially recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Halloween Festival in Ohio of 2026 . Officially announced on BestofBestReview.com, the award recognizes the organization’s contributions to tourism, community engagement, charitable fundraising, and event innovation throughout Ohio.

October Programming Expands Beyond the Traditional Walk

The month begins on October 2 with Broom & Sip, a community social gathering intended to welcome residents and visitors as seasonal activities begin throughout downtown Sandusky.

A featured event scheduled for October 16 will welcome filmmaker Daniel Myrick and Julia Myrick to Sandusky for a public appearance that includes a screening, audience discussion, autograph opportunities, and photo sessions. Daniel Myrick is known for co-creating The Blair Witch Project, a film widely recognized for its influence on the found footage horror genre.

According to organizers, the discussion will explore the development of the film, its cultural impact, and current creative projects involving the Myricks. Additional activities connected to the appearance include a silent auction with proceeds supporting charitable initiatives associated with the organization.

Main Anniversary Event Scheduled for October 17

The main Sandusky Witches Walk® anniversary event will take place on October 17, beginning with a community parade through downtown Sandusky before continuing with programming at Jackson Street Pier.

Jackson Street Pier opens as the Witchy Village at 11 AM, food, drink and Halloween/Witchy craft vendors serving throughout the day ahead of the evening’s main programming.

Organizers have announced plans for a large-scale gathering featuring costumed participants, live entertainment, vendor exhibits, food offerings, and cultural programming along the Lake Erie waterfront. Programming is expected to include musical performances, appearances by entertainment guests, artisan vendors, and community activities. The event also celebrates the organization’s two Guinness World Records® — for the Largest Witch Costume Contest (970 participants) and the Largest Witches’ Dance (727 participants) — achieved in 2025 and now held as permanent civic assets in partnership with the City of Sandusky, the Greater Sandusky Partnership, and Shores & Islands Ohio.

Prize drawings include $5,000 in cash raffles, split across two drawings — the first $2,500 drawn on October 17, and the final $2,500 drawn at the October 31 Award Ceremony. Costume contestants will be showcased in a dedicated segment on stage during the October 17 main event, with winners determined by online voting from the organization’s 38,000+ social media followers. Costume contest awards of $500 for Best Witch, $500 for Most Creative Costume, and $500 for Best Pair will be presented at the October 31 Award Ceremony. These prize drawings and costume contest opportunities are available exclusively to VIP ticket holders.

The anniversary celebration coincides with broader efforts to promote Sandusky as the “Halloween Capital of Ohio®,” a designation that highlights the city’s growing collection of seasonal events and attractions.

Family Activities and Community Recognition Included

On October 24, the organization will host the Little Witches Walk, a family-focused event that begins at the Sandusky Library and includes seasonal activities and a community parade.

The October schedule concludes on October 31 with an award ceremony recognizing community partners, volunteers, participants, and supporters who have contributed to the organization’s growth and charitable initiatives over the past fifteen years. An Amateur Strongman Competition is also scheduled as part of the closing day activities.

New Witch Passport Program Encourages Downtown Participation

A new initiative introduced for 2026 is the Witch Passport program, which encourages visitors to engage with participating businesses throughout downtown Sandusky.

Participants may collect stamps from designated locations, including restaurants, retail shops, and participating venues throughout October. Completed passports will be eligible for prize drawings scheduled during the anniversary celebrations.

According to organizers, the program was developed to encourage continued visitation and support local businesses throughout the month rather than concentrating activity on a single event date. Passports will be available beginning September 26 from The Emporium in downtown Sandusky and through designated event locations.

Documentary Project to Chronicle Organizational History

Sandusky Witches Walk® also announced plans for a feature-length documentary examining the organization’s history and community impact.

The project, titled Folklore and the Power of Community, is being produced by Puzzle World Studios and will explore the event’s development from a small community gathering into a recognized annual tradition.

Production plans include interviews with scholars, community leaders, organizers, and participants, along with filming in Ohio and other locations connected to folklore and cultural traditions. Organizers stated that distribution opportunities for streaming and broadcast platforms are currently being explored.

Production plans include interviews with scholars, community leaders, organizers, and participants, along with filming in Ohio and other locations connected to folklore and cultural traditions.

Organizers stated that distribution opportunities for streaming and broadcast platforms are currently being explored.

Community Mission Remains Central to Anniversary Year

While the anniversary program represents the largest schedule in the organization’s history, organizers state that community support remains central to its mission.

Funds generated through Sandusky Witches Walk® activities support local youth and senior initiatives through partnerships with community organizations throughout Erie County. Named 2026 beneficiaries include the Kiwanis Club, the City of Sandusky Rec Department, Erie County Senior Center, Sandusky City Schools bridge graduation rate initiatives, Campbell Christian Community Center, Erie County CASA Program, and Shoreline Pride Sandusky.

About Sandusky Witches Walk®

Sandusky Witches Walk® is a nonprofit organization founded in 2009, which pivoted to a charity-centric mission in 2011 and was formally established as a 501(c)(3) organization in 2022. Based in Sandusky, Ohio, the organization hosts annual community events and fundraising initiatives that support youth and senior programs throughout Erie County. The organization holds two Guinness World Records® associated with witch-themed community participation events and continues to expand its cultural, educational, and charitable programming.

Visitors can learn more, purchase tickets, and view upcoming events at Sandusky Witches’ Walk and Events & Tickets | SanduskyWitchesWalk . The organization is headquartered at The Emporium, 314 W Market Street, Sandusky, OH 44870. Community updates are available on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . Additional information and media inquiries may be directed to sanduskywitcheswalk@gmail.com or by phone at 419-357-1979.