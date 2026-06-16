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New actiTIME Update Introduces Live Visual Progress Indicators for Project Time Tracking

ByEthan Lin

Jun 16, 2026

Teams often struggle with time tracking not because the process is difficult, but because traditional tools provide little immediate value to the people entering the data. Seeking to address that challenge, actiTIME has released a new update to its project time tracking software that introduces live visual progress indicators directly within employee timesheets.

The enhancement adds a dynamic visual layer to the daily tracking experience. As users record their hours throughout the day, each timesheet column gradually fills with a live indicator, providing an instant overview of logged work. The feature is designed to make tracking progress more intuitive while helping users understand their workload at a glance.

For organizations that depend on accurate project data, even small improvements in employee engagement can have a significant impact. Consistent time tracking helps project managers compare planned and actual effort, monitor budgets, allocate resources effectively, and identify potential delivery risks before they affect project outcomes.

The latest release reflects actiTIME’s long-standing philosophy that time tracking should support employees and project teams rather than simply monitor activity. The company has spent more than two decades developing tools that connect tracked hours to project performance, budget management, billing, and profitability insights.

“The time tracking industry has a trust problem. Most tools are built for employers who want to know what their teams are up to. We took a different view: if you give people a tool they actually want to use, and explain that the data they enter goes toward planning better projects rather than judging their performance, they engage with it differently. The hours tracked are more accurate. The data is more useful. That’s the only kind of time tracking we know how to build,” said Arina Katrycheva, Chief Marketing Officer at actiTIME.

The update arrives at a time when businesses continue to look for ways to improve project visibility and operational efficiency. With hybrid and distributed work environments becoming standard across many industries, organizations increasingly rely on accurate project data to manage workloads, forecast costs, and maintain profitability.

The company’s user-focused approach has also earned recognition from software review platform G2. In the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, actiTIME received High Performer status in multiple categories, including Time Tracking and Project Management, based on verified customer feedback.

“Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 typically earn a spot in our quarterly Market Reports — making actiTIME’s recognition a true accomplishment,” said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. “This honor reflects the strong satisfaction of actiTIME’s customers and the trust buyers place in G2’s data-driven methodology.”

According to the company, the new visual indicator is part of a broader effort to improve the day-to-day user experience while preserving the detailed project intelligence organizations need to make informed decisions. Beyond tracking hours, the platform enables teams to monitor project budgets, manage task progress, analyze labor costs, generate invoices, and evaluate project profitability from a centralized system.

With users in more than 130 countries and over 1,000 five-star customer reviews, actiTIME continues to focus on helping organizations transform time data into actionable business insights that support better planning, stronger financial performance, and more predictable project delivery.

About actiTIME

actiTIME is project time tracking software that connects hours to profit. Used by teams in more than 130 countries, the platform helps organizations track time, manage projects, monitor budgets, analyze team performance, and understand project profitability through a single integrated solution. Backed by more than 20 years of industry experience and over 1,000 five-star reviews, actiTIME serves businesses across a wide range of industries worldwide.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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