Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev Witnesses CodeCoin–Alatau Digital Payment MoU Signing

On June 10, 2026, CodeCoin (HENGBI TECHNOLOGY) today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Alatau City Authority State Fund, marking a major step in the company’s expansion into Central Asia. The agreement was signed this morning at the “Alatau Rise with Kazakhstan” China roadshow held in Shenzhen, on the occasion of a high-level delegation from the Republic of Kazakhstan visiting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Delegates from CodeCoin and Kazakhstan partners at the “Alatau Rise with Kazakhstan” roadshow, Shenzhen, 10 June 2026.

Under the partnership, the two parties will work together to develop Alatau City into a modern digital finance and cross-border payment hub serving Central Asia and connecting to global markets. CodeCoin intends to make a long-term investment in the region through direct investment, technology transfer, and the establishment of research, development and operational capabilities in Kazakhstan.

Areas of Cooperation

The collaboration will focus on building cross-border financial infrastructure, advancing innovation in cross-border payments and settlement between China and Central Asia, and supporting the growth of the regional fintech ecosystem — enhancing efficiency, reducing the cost of international transactions, and empowering local financial institutions.

Commitment to Compliance

Both parties affirmed that compliance and security are the cornerstones of modern fintech innovation. CodeCoin intends to establish a long-term presence in Alatau City and operate within its legal and regulatory framework, with policy guidance and coordination support from the Alatau City Authority State Fund, within the scope permitted by national law.

A Shared Vision for Central Asia

The “Alatau Rise with Kazakhstan” roadshow brought together senior officials and enterprise leaders to showcase investment opportunities in Alatau City, which Kazakhstan is developing under a dedicated special legal regime that draws on international best practices, including the experience of Shenzhen.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, who led the high-level delegation, has described Alatau City as Kazakhstan’s equivalent of Shenzhen — a city built from the ground up to attract global talent, investment and advanced technologies. Speaking during the delegation’s visit, he said:

“We are at the starting point of a technological breakthrough. We have strong political support from the Head of State, a solid legislative foundation, and all the prerequisites for mutually beneficial cooperation.” — Kanat Bozumbayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

For CodeCoin, the agreement represents a strategic gateway connecting the financial technology capacity of the Greater Bay Area with the fast-growing markets of Central Asia.

“We are happy to invest in Kazakhstan and to support Alatau City’s vision for the future. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to the region.” — Benny Wong, Chief Executive Officer, CodeCoin

About CodeCoin / HENGBI TECHNOLOGY

CodeCoin — HENGBI TECHNOLOGY — is a leading financial technology and digital asset infrastructure enterprise. With deep expertise in payment clearing and distributed ledger technology, CodeCoin is dedicated to building a next-generation compliant cross-border payment network on a global scale.