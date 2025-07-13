Ancient Remedies Tops 300,000 Books sold, Launches Kitchen-Ready Healing Guides

Ancient Remedies Unveils Science Backed Approach to Natural Healing

Ancient Remedies—trusted by over 300,000 readers worldwide—is launching a new line of home healing guides. Each guide turns everyday pantry staples like garlic, ginger, honey, and turmeric into simple, science-backed remedies anyone can make and use with confidence.

The release marks a new chapter in the company’s commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their health naturally. Ancient Remedies’ flagship product, The Natural Healing Handbook, is designed to offer practical, actionable health solutions for common ailments such as pain, low energy, poor sleep, and digestive issues. Each recipe features clear, step-by-step instructions with full-color photos, guiding readers through easy to make recipes, carefully designed from both centuries-old tradition and modern scientific research.

“As herbalists and researchers, we believe in the power of nature to heal, but it must be practical,” said Shanon Greef, accredited clinical herbalist with 20 years’ practice. “You don’t need fancy supplements or expensive products to feel better. What you need is the knowledge of how to combine everyday ingredients in powerful ways, and that’s exactly what we offer.”

Making Natural Healing Accessible to Everyone

The new guides are built for real-life accessibility. Recipes are condition-specific, so you can go straight to the section on sleep, joint comfort, or blood-sugar balance without flipping through pages of theory. Every remedy relies on easy-to-find kitchen ingredients—think garlic, ginger, honey, or turmeric—and comes together with quick, step-by-step instructions anyone can follow. For added convenience, The Natural Healing Handbook’s spiral binding lies flat on the counter, and the laminated recipe cards wipe clean after the inevitable splash.

Ancient Remedies thrives on practicality. More than 300,000 readers across 130 countries refer to these guides as the first health books they actually want to read because every page offers clear, actionable steps you can do right away—no pricey pills or complicated routines, just real results. It’s more than a brand; it’s a growing movement that’s helping people care for themselves naturally, day in and day out.

Backed by Science and Tradition

At the core of Ancient Remedies’ mission is the blending of ancient herbal knowledge with modern medical research. Each recipe and remedy is carefully crafted to ensure that herbs work together synergistically, with dosages and ingredients carefully selected to deliver maximum results. The brand’s approach has made it a trusted source for natural healing information, with thousands of reviews from satisfied customers attesting to the effectiveness of the guides.

“Each remedy we offer is backed by peer-reviewed studies, ensuring our readers can trust that what they’re using is both safe and effective,” Greef said. “We blend the wisdom of generations with the science of today to create products that actually work in real life.”

Achieving Success Through Trust and Simplicity

Ancient Remedies has rapidly gained the trust of its customer base, with a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot and over 20,000 verified product reviews. The simplicity and effectiveness of its approach have resonated with readers worldwide. “Ancient Remedies shows me how to feel better with simple, at-home solutions that are easy on my wallet and actually work,” shared one customer.

With more than 300,000 books sold, Ancient Remedies continues to break new ground in the wellness space. By providing high-quality, easy-to-follow guides and tools, the company is helping people make natural health part of their everyday lives.

An Invitation to Heal Naturally

Ancient Remedies’ new range of guides is more than just a product; it’s a movement toward empowering people to heal themselves with the resources they already have. Whether it’s pain relief, sleep improvement, or boosting energy, Ancient Remedies provides straightforward, effective solutions that anyone can use.

“We want to show people that natural healing doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive,” Greef emphasized. “With our books and recipe guides, you can start making a difference in your health today. Check it out at www.ancientremedies.com”

About Ancient Remedies

Ancient Remedies is an independent publishing house focused on creating practical, science-based resources for natural health and healing. By partnering with herbalists, nutritionists, and medical researchers, the company delivers simple, actionable healing guides. With over 300,000 books sold globally, Ancient Remedies is a trusted name in natural wellness, helping individuals of all backgrounds address common health concerns using herbs and natural remedies.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

Media Contact

Ancient Remedies Team

Email: help@ancientremedies.com

Website: www.ancientremedies.com

Social Media:

Facebook: Ancient Remedies

Instagram: Ancient Remedies

YouTube: Ancient Remedies

Trustpilot: Ancient Remedies Trustpilot