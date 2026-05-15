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Coolwill Officially Launches XG01 Smart Ice Cream Maker: Healthy, Additive-Free Homemade Ice Cream and Treats

ByEthan Lin

May 15, 2026

Coolwill is excited to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated XG01 Smart Ice Cream Maker, transforming any kitchen into a professional dessert studio.

Powered by a high-performance brand compressor and rapid cooling technology, the XG01 offers six intelligent preset modes. Users can effortlessly create everything from refreshing fruit water ice and classic popsicles to rich chocolate ice cream and creamy snow treats — all using fresh, natural ingredients with zero additives.

In just two simple steps — extract fresh juice or blend ingredients, then select a mode — families can enjoy restaurant-quality frozen desserts quickly and easily. The intuitive smart color HD touchscreen makes operation effortless, while the compact, stylish design (461 × 170 × 383 mm) fits perfectly into modern homes and disassembles easily for quick cleaning.

“The launch of the XG01 marks the beginning of a new way for families to enjoy healthier, more creative desserts together,” said Jieteng Li, a project manager at Coolwill. “It delivers professional results with zero effort — perfect for everyday treats.”

The Coolwill XG01 Smart Ice Cream Maker is now available on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/coolwill/coolwill-ice-pop-maker-redefining-how-ice-pops-are-made

About Coolwill

Coolwill is a pioneering brand in smart home kitchen appliances, dedicated to innovating convenient, healthy and joyful solutions that bring professional culinary experiences into every family’s home. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, Coolwil continues to redefine how families enjoy food and create lasting memories.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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