Salesforce to Acquire Fin for $3.6 Billion to Strengthen Agentforce

Salesforce has agreed to acquire AI customer service company Fin for approximately $3.6 billion, bringing Fin’s customer support agent technology and development team into its Agentforce business. The companies expect the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s 2027 fiscal year, which falls within the first few months of calendar year 2027.

Formerly known as Intercom, Fin provides an AI agent that handles customer queries across live chat, WhatsApp, SMS, phone calls, Slack, and other communication channels. Its technology is designed to resolve support requests across multiple channels while working alongside existing customer service systems.

Fin Technology Will Support Agentforce

Salesforce plans to use Fin’s technology and employees to strengthen Agentforce, its enterprise platform for building custom AI agents. Businesses use Agentforce to create agents that automate tasks and operate across customer service and other business functions.

“Fin brings proven agent technology, a deep commitment to customer success, and an incredible AI team that will complement Agentforce with powerful service agent capabilities,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in the company’s official announcement.

“Together, we’ll help companies of every size seize this opportunity, accelerating time to value with trusted agents that deliver measurable outcomes at scale,” Benioff added.

The agreement gives Salesforce access to Fin’s customer service technology, including the company’s AI models and internal agent systems. Salesforce said the acquisition would add more service-focused capabilities to Agentforce and support companies deploying AI agents across their operations.

Fin Leadership to Remain in Place

Fin co-founder and CEO Eoghan McCabe said the company would continue developing its technology after joining Salesforce. He said Fin had recently released its Apex model and Operator, an internal AI agent used by the company.

“With the resources of Salesforce this will only accelerate,” McCabe wrote in an X post. “And yet little will practically change.”

McCabe said he would remain Fin’s CEO, while co-founder Des Traynor would continue leading research and development. Both executives will remain focused on the company’s AI customer service products after the transaction closes.

Acquisition Expected to Close in Early 2027

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Salesforce expects it to close in the final quarter of its 2027 fiscal year.

Because Salesforce’s fiscal calendar differs from the calendar year, that period covers the first few months of 2027. The companies did not provide further details about how Fin’s products would be integrated into Agentforce.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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