Hollywood Movie Trailer Editor to Debut Gatsby-Esque Luxury Lounge in Lake Nona

Hollywood movie trailer editor Sam Mordenga is bringing cinematic storytelling into the hospitality industry with The Sterling, an ultra-premium cocktail lounge concept inspired by the glamour of the Roaring Twenties. This August, Sam will host an intimate, invitation-only investor preview event, offering prospective partners and high-profile hospitality professionals an exclusive first look at the vision behind one of Central Florida’s most distinctive upcoming lounge concepts, a space engineered to place the guest at the very center of the narrative.

In the editing room, a single frame can transform an entire emotional arc. Sam is applying that same meticulous precision to hospitality. Designed as a premier destination where golden-age elegance, immersive storytelling, and flawless service converge, The Sterling transports guests into a living Roaring Twenties narrative where they are the main character.

To introduce this concept to potential investors and founding supporters, Sam is hosting a private, invitation-only preview. This exclusive investor experience will take place on August 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM at Dockside Lake Nona, located at 13615 Sachs Avenue.

The event will be hosted in partnership with Iconic Brand Group, a Florida-based business consulting and multimedia marketing firm specializing in brand development, customer acquisition, and market expansion.

The evening will offer attendees a first look at the unique hospitality philosophy and creative vision driving The Sterling:

Curated mixology showcasing signature 1920s-inspired cocktails

Live musical performances evoking the Roaring Twenties atmosphere

Bespoke culinary selections inspired by the era’s elegance

A short presentation highlighting the inspiration, core concept, and future outlook for The Sterling

High-level networking with local investors and influencers

“When you step into The Sterling, you are stepping directly into a living, breathing cinematic world where you are the main character,” said Sam Mordenga, Founder of The Sterling. “Our goal is to apply the art of filmmaking to hospitality, making everyone feel as though they’ve just walked onto the set of a classic film. My entire career in Hollywood has been about mastering the subtle details that create mood and emotion, and we are bringing that exact same precision out of the editing room to ensure every single person who walks through our doors feels like a movie star.”

This editorial mindset directly shapes the venue’s environment. Rather than designing a conventional lounge, Sam directs the space like a cinematic sequence, blending curated mixology, immersive soundscapes, and a captivating atmosphere. By treating spatial transitions and acoustic elements with absolute precision, he ensures the entire experience moves with a flawless rhythm where nothing is accidental.

According to project organizers, Lake Nona was strategically chosen for the flagship location due to its rapid growth, affluent demographics, and a distinct gap in the luxury nightlife market. The Sterling will fill this void, providing an upscale evening destination tailored to the area’s residents and professionals. This inaugural location will serve as the global blueprint for the brand, with long-term plans to expand the concept into key national and international markets.

“The Sterling represents the type of experiential hospitality consumers increasingly seek,” said Joshua Paul Hooks, Founder of Iconic Brand Group. “People are craving meaningful experiences, memorable environments, and authentic connection. Sam’s vision brings all of those elements together in a truly unique way.”

The Sterling is currently seeking strategic investors interested in participating in the development and launch of the Lake Nona flagship location. Space for the August 1 investor experience is limited. To request an invitation, learn more about investment opportunities, or explore The Sterling concept, visit: www.TheOfficialSterling.com.

About The Sterling

The Sterling is an ultra-premium hospitality concept that masterfully bridges the worlds of cinematic storytelling and luxury nightlife. Inspired by the timeless elegance of the Roaring Twenties, the brand treats hospitality like filmmaking, meticulously curating its mixology, soundscapes, and atmosphere to make every guest feel uniquely valued, legendary, and central to the experience. Debuting its flagship venue in Lake Nona, Florida, The Sterling is designed to elevate the evening lounge experience by prioritizing human connection and individual significance, establishing a premier foundation for future expansion into select national and international markets. For more information, visit www.TheOfficialSterling.com.

About Iconic Brand Group

Iconic Brand Group is a Florida-based business consulting and multimedia marketing firm specializing in branding, fundraising strategy, investor readiness, market expansion, and business growth. The firm works with startups, emerging brands, and established companies to accelerate growth and unlock new opportunities.