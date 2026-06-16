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SweetCare Strengthens Its Position as a European Destination for Dermocosmetics, Offering 30,000+ Products From 700+ Brands

ByEthan Lin

Jun 16, 2026

SweetCare, the Portuguese-founded beauty and wellness e-commerce platform, has expanded its catalogue to more than 30,000 products from over 700 international brands, significantly broadening its dermocosmetics, clinical skincare, Korean beauty, and premium beauty offerings.

The expansion reinforces SweetCare’s position as a leading European destination for science-backed skincare, premium beauty, and wellness products, serving customers worldwide across dermocosmetics, clinical skincare, Korean beauty, premium beauty, haircare, fragrance, wellness, and beauty technology categories.

Since its founding in 2008, SweetCare has built a reputation for combining scientific expertise, expert product curation, and technology-driven innovation. Its growing portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as CeraVe, SVR, Bioderma, La Roche-Posay, ISDIN, SkinCeuticals, Medik8, Beauty of Joseon, Erborian, Skin1004, CosRX, Anua, K18, Olaplex, Kérastase, and Dyson. By bringing together trusted industry leaders and emerging innovators, SweetCare offers consumers a comprehensive destination for beauty and wellness solutions.

As consumer demand continues to rise for efficacy-driven skincare, ingredient transparency, and personalized beauty recommendations, SweetCare has positioned itself as a trusted source for authentic, science-backed products. Every order includes complimentary samples, while all products are sourced through authorized distribution channels, ensuring 100% authenticity across the entire catalogue.

Founded in Porto by Susana Guimarães and Sérgio Faria, SweetCare has achieved sustained growth through a technology-led approach to e-commerce. By integrating beauty expertise with digital innovation, the company simplifies product discovery and enhances the customer experience. SweetCare continues to maintain double-digit annual growth and has been recognized among the Financial Times and Statista’s Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions in both 2025 and 2026, following its inclusion in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2023 ranking.

“At SweetCare, our mission is to make the world’s most trusted beauty, dermocosmetics, and wellness brands accessible to consumers everywhere,” said Maria João Nogueira, CMO & COO at SweetCare. “By combining expert curation, scientific credibility, and innovative technology, we help customers make informed choices and discover products that genuinely improve their daily wellbeing.”

About SweetCare

SweetCare is a Portuguese beauty, dermocosmetics, and wellness e-commerce platform founded in 2008 and headquartered in Porto, Portugal. The company offers more than 30,000 products from over 700 international brands across dermocosmetics, clinical skincare, Korean beauty, premium beauty, haircare, fragrance, wellness, and beauty technology categories. Serving customers worldwide, SweetCare is recognized for its expert curation, commitment to authenticity, and customer-focused shopping experience. SweetCare has been named among the Financial Times and Statista’s Europe’s Long-Term Growth Champions in both 2025 and 2026.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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