Google and Roblox Launch New Game to Teach Internet Safety

ByHilary Ong

Sep 29, 2024

Google has partnered with Roblox to launch a new gaming world designed to teach kids how to navigate the internet safely. The initiative, called Be Internet Awesome World, introduces players to a vibrant, interactive environment filled with “Internauts” — characters that guide young users through real-world internet safety scenarios.

This project is an extension of Google’s Be Internet Awesome program, created in collaboration with organizations like the Family Online Safety Institute, Internet KeepSafe Coalition, and Connect Safely.

With over 79.5 million daily active users on Roblox, Google views the platform as an ideal place to reach children and instill crucial safety habits. As players navigate the game’s virtual landscapes — from forest flights to desert castles — they are exposed to lessons about phishing and digital citizenship. The idea is to make safety education engaging by integrating it into a world where kids are already spending time.

This initiative is part of Google’s broader efforts to address growing concerns about children’s online exposure to threats. Alongside this gaming world, the company has committed to tackling teen mental health challenges, recently announcing a $10 million Teen Mental Health Initiative in August. Google has also been focusing on enhancing AI literacy for teenagers as part of a larger push to protect youth in the digital space.

Featured Image courtesy of Google

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

