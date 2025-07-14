Dodd Roofing and Exteriors Announces Expansion to Boise, Fargo, and Southlake

Dodd Roofing and Exteriors, a rising star in the Idaho roofing space, is proud to announce an expansion to new service areas across North Dakota and Texas. With over 2,000 completed projects, the company has become one of Idaho’s most trusted local contractors and is excited to bring its dependable roofing solutions to homeowners and businesses in Boise, Fargo, and Southlake.

Isaac Dodd, the owner of Dodd Roffing and Exteriors, said that the company was “founded to raise the standards in an industry where shortcuts and poor communication have become far too common.”

Isaac and his team boast over 40 years of combined experience in the roofing industry and are committed to ensuring all projects are handled with the highest degree of professionalism, stating:

“The Dodd Promise is our unwavering commitment to honesty, integrity, and serving our community with excellence. When you choose Dodd Roofing and Exteriors, you’re not just getting a contractor – you’re getting a team that treats your home like it’s our own. We prioritize transparency, clear communication, and top-tier craftsmanship on every project, no matter the size.”

Dodd Roofing offers a broad suite of professional services. From local hail damage roof inspection and local emergency roof repair to local storm damage roof repair and beyond, the company supports home and business owners with dependable commercial and residential roofing services.

As the Sparks Awards 2023 winner for the best local roofing company, these local flat roof replacement specialists aim to reshape the standards of quality in Texas and North Dakota while upholding the company’s commitment to excellence at home in Idaho. From inspection and setup to repairs and follow-ups, the local roof repair experts at Dodd Roofing and Exteriors draw on decades of experience to deliver quality, consistent results.

“We’re more than a contractor – we’re your neighbors. With deep roots in Boise, ID, Fargo, ND, and Southlake, TX, we’re proud to serve the communities where we live and work. Our multi-generational team has over 40 years of combined experience, and we’re invested in making our neighborhoods stronger, safer, and better, one roof, siding project, or window at a time,” Isaac said.

Commercial and residential roofing services are the core of Dodd Roofing’s offering. Local commercial roofing contractors at Dodd Roofing are heavily versed in full roof replacements, roof inspections and assessments, emergency leak fixes and repairs, new roof setups for custom homes, preventive maintenance, and storm damage assessments.

All clients of the company also benefit from insurance coordination, as local insurance roof replacement help remains an integral part of the Dodd Roofing and Exteriors promise, streamlining the claims process and reducing stress for property owners.

From long-standing homes with decades of history to brand-new buildings awaiting improvements and final polish, Dodd Roofing offers local roof replacement services tailored to each property’s structure, budget, and timeline, ensuring every roof is built to last and backed by responsive, expert care.

Window siding and remodeling services are famous for delivering unrivaled durability. The company uses premium-quality James Hardie fiber cement panels and shingles to make windows in Boise, Fargo, and Southlake weather and pest-resistant.

Homeowners and business owners affected by severe weather conditions turn to Dodd Roofing and Exteriors for dependable storm damage recovery services. Whether it be hail, strong wind, or a heavy storm, the team at Dodd Roofing quickly assesses all damages and guides clients through the restoration process every step of the way.

“We don’t just fix homes, we advocate for homeowners,” Isaac continued. “From the initial inspection to meeting with your insurance adjuster and completing the restoration, our team is by your side.”

Dodd Roofing’s expansion to Boise, Fargo, and Southlake marks a monumental milestone for this fast-growing company and reflects its commitment to quality, community, and excellence.



More information about Dodd Roofing and Exteriors is available on the company’s official website.