Fleet Street News Expands Local Digital PR Network to Increase Media Access for UK SMEs

Digital PR platform, Fleet Street News , has announced an expansion of its digital PR distribution capabilities as part of a broader initiative to improve media accessibility for small and medium-sized enterprises across the United Kingdom.

The expansion is designed to help independent businesses, regional organisations and growing companies gain access to media exposure that has traditionally been associated with larger corporate communications budgets and long-term agency retainers.

The company said the development reflects growing demand from businesses seeking greater visibility across national news platforms, search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery channels, while maintaining predictable costs and delivery timelines.

As part of the expansion, Fleet Street News is increasing its ability to support organisations that require publication-focused local digital PR services , particularly businesses operating outside major commercial centres that may face additional barriers to national media coverage.

The initiative is intended to strengthen media representation for regional businesses and provide smaller organisations with greater opportunities to compete for attention in increasingly crowded markets.

According to Fleet Street News, many SMEs continue to face challenges accessing public relations services due to cost structures, resource requirements and lengthy engagement models. The company believes a more streamlined and transparent approach to media distribution can help address these barriers.

“Media visibility should not be reserved for organisations with the largest communications budgets,” said Steve O’Brien, CEO of Fleet Street News and Woya Digital .

“Businesses across the UK are creating jobs, driving innovation and contributing to local economies, yet many struggle to secure meaningful media exposure. This expansion is about improving access to media opportunities and helping smaller companies compete more effectively for visibility in national conversations. We believe regional businesses deserve a stronger voice and greater representation across the media landscape.”

The company said the expansion forms part of a wider effort to support businesses seeking to build authority, trust and discoverability in an environment where earned media coverage increasingly influences both search performance and AI-generated recommendations.

Industry observers have noted a growing convergence between public relations, search visibility and digital reputation management as businesses adapt to changes in how information is discovered online. As a result, organisations are increasingly looking for communications strategies that deliver measurable exposure while remaining commercially accessible.

Fleet Street’s model focuses on publication-led digital PR services with fixed pricing structures and defined delivery expectations, allowing businesses to plan communications activity with greater certainty.