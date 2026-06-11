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Cryptomania Clothing Surpasses 1,450 Original Crypto-Inspired Apparel Designs, Expanding Its Bitcoin and Web3 Catalogue

ByEthan Lin

Jun 11, 2026

Cryptomania Clothing, an independent crypto-inspired apparel brand, has expanded its catalog beyond 1,450 original designs, making it one of the largest dedicated crypto-culture clothing collections online.

The brand serves the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and broader Web3 community with apparel and accessories organized through a three-axis system — by coin, by product, and by culture theme – letting customers shop by the cryptocurrency they follow, the product they want, or the community moment they identify with, from “HODL” culture to bull- and bear-market themes.

“Crypto stopped being only a portfolio years ago – for a lot of people it became an identity,” said founder Michail Neochoritis. “We built Cryptomania for that community: original, crypto-inspired designs across every major ecosystem, not recycled logos.”

All designs are independent and crypto-inspired; the brand is not affiliated with any token or project. Products are made on demand and ship worldwide with standard-currency checkout. New customers receive 15% off a first order with code WELCOME15.

The catalog’s depth is concentrated in Bitcoin, with more than 760 individual Bitcoin designs alone, alongside growing Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Cardano ranges. Every product is made to order through print-on-demand and shipped worldwide, with no minimum quantities and no inventory held — a model that lets the brand add new coin communities and culture themes as they emerge rather than betting on stock. Cryptomania ships to customers across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and beyond, and plans to keep expanding its design library through 2026 as new ecosystems and crypto-culture moments enter the mainstream.

The catalog spans Bitcoin apparel, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and emerging ecosystems, alongside trader-culture and Web3-lifestyle themes.

About Cryptomania Clothing: Cryptomania Clothing is an independent crypto-inspired apparel brand based in Cyprus, offering 1,450+ original designs across clothing, accessories and home goods, shipping worldwide. Instagram/TikTok @cryptomania.clo

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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