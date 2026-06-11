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Ningbo Sincere Holding Group Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Licensed Pet Product Collection

ByEthan Lin

Jun 11, 2026

Ningbo Sincere Holding Group, a pet product company, today announced the official launch of its FIFA World Cup 2026 licensed pet product collection, including plush toys, interactive toys, apparel and accessories.

The company was appointed as FIFA’s first-ever global licensed partner for the pet product category, holding rights to develop official pet merchandise. The launch coincides with this summer’s World Cup, which features 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the American Pet Products Association, 66 percent of U.S. households owned a pet in 2025, with dog-owning households growing by 4 million year over year to 71 million. In Canada, 59 percent of Canadians are pet owners, rising to 68 percent among Gen Z and Millennials, according to a September 2025 Ipsos survey. In Mexico, more than 70 percent of households own a pet, with the country’s total pet population nearing 80 million.

The product line includes plush toys, interactive toys, ball launchers, collars and leashes, jerseys, bandanas, bowls and other pet accessories, all featuring official FIFA World Cup 2026 branding. Highlighted items include an automatic ball launcher for dogs, and pet plush toys of the tournament’s three mascots — MAPLE, ZAYU, and CLUTCH.

The launch reflects the pet humanization trend, in which pet owners increasingly treat their animals as family members. Licensed merchandise in sports and entertainment has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global pet market, according to industry data. FIFA’s official licensed product entry into pet products marks the first time the organization has extended its licensed merchandise program to include pets.

“Pets are family — and more families are including them in how they celebrate major sporting events,” said Charley Lu, Group CEO of Ningbo Sincere Holding Group. “With the World Cup kicking off this week, we wanted to create products that let fans share their love of football with their pets.”

Lu added that the company sees strong long-term potential in licensed pet products, particularly as younger consumers expect to include their pets in major life events.

The collection is now available at Allforpaws.com.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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