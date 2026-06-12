Joe Manjarrez and The Manjarrez Group Recognized for Leadership in Southern California Real Estate

Joe Manjarrez, founder and team lead of The Manjarrez Group at eHomes, continues to gain recognition across Southern California for sustained performance in residential real estate. With more than $300 million in career sales, over 680 verified five star reviews, and 16 consecutive years of Top Centurion recognition, the team has established a strong presence throughout Downey, Norwalk, Whittier, Long Beach, Lakewood, and surrounding Los Angeles County communities.

The Manjarrez Group has built its reputation on combining technology driven marketing strategies with personalized client service. The bilingual English and Spanish speaking team works with buyers, sellers, and investors across a range of residential transactions while focusing on communication, local market expertise, and customized planning.

A Strategy Focused on Market Visibility

The Manjarrez Group utilizes a marketing approach designed to increase listing exposure in competitive Southern California markets. The team incorporates Zillow Showcase listings, professional photography, drone footage, virtual staging, interactive floor plans, AI powered video content, and virtual tours as part of its property presentation process.

According to Joe Manjarrez, strategic marketing and adaptability remain central to the team’s continued growth.

“What sets us apart is knowledge, an aggressive approach, and the ability to think outside the box. Problem solving, marketing, and strategy are everything. I stay humble, I stay a student, and I never stop learning,” said Joe Manjarrez.

The company’s approach is intended to help sellers maximize visibility while giving buyers clearer insight into available properties before scheduling in person visits.

Serving Communities Across Los Angeles County

Downey remains the company’s primary market, though The Manjarrez Group also serves clients throughout Norwalk, Whittier, Long Beach, Lakewood, Montebello, and neighboring areas.

The team cites hyper local market knowledge, pricing analysis, and negotiation strategy as important factors in navigating Southern California’s evolving housing market. Their bilingual services also support communication accessibility for a broader range of clients throughout the region.

Over the years, the group has received recognition through industry rankings and client review platforms. The company reports being ranked among the Top 5% of real estate teams nationwide and maintaining one of the highest volumes of verified client reviews within its service areas.

Downey remains Joe Manjarrez’s primary market and home base within Los Angeles County. Known for its strong community atmosphere, central location, and active housing market, Downey continues to attract buyers and investors across Southern California. The Manjarrez Group brings more than 16 years of local market experience and over $300 million in career sales volume to clients throughout the city.

Norwalk continues to see strong buyer demand due to its accessibility, neighborhood character, and position within the greater Los Angeles market. The Manjarrez Group works with buyers and sellers in Norwalk through market analysis, listing strategy, and transaction support tailored to the area’s competitive conditions.

Whittier is recognized for its historic neighborhoods, established residential communities, and long standing local identity. The Manjarrez Group provides residential real estate services throughout Whittier, supporting buyers and sellers with pricing strategy, property marketing, and local market guidance.

Long Beach remains one of Southern California’s most active housing markets, supported by its coastal lifestyle, economic activity, and diverse neighborhoods. The Manjarrez Group assists clients across Long Beach with residential transactions through marketing support, negotiation strategy, and digital property exposure tools.

Lakewood continues to attract buyers seeking established neighborhoods and long term property value within Los Angeles County. The Manjarrez Group works with homeowners and prospective buyers throughout the community, providing support through listing preparation, buyer representation, and local market insights.

Montebello is an expanding residential community within Los Angeles County that continues to attract buyers and investors due to its location and accessibility. The Manjarrez Group’s bilingual English and Spanish services support clients throughout Montebello with communication focused real estate representation and transaction guidance.

Career Recognition and Industry Accolades

The Manjarrez Group has accumulated several recognitions during its years of operation, including:

$300M+ in career real estate sales volume

680+ verified five star reviews

Top 5% nationwide real estate team recognition

16 consecutive years as a Top Centurion Agent

Zillow Showcase certified agent designation

FastExpert Top Rated Agent recognition

Bilingual English and Spanish service support

The team states that long term consistency and client referrals have played a significant role in its continued expansion throughout Southern California.

Family, Community, and Professional Growth

Outside of real estate, Joe Manjarrez describes family and community involvement as central influences in both his personal and professional life. He remains active within his church community and emphasizes continuous learning as part of his long term business philosophy.

His son Anthony works alongside him within The Manjarrez Group, while family remains an important part of maintaining balance outside of the fast paced Southern California housing market.

Clients frequently reference communication, professionalism, and responsiveness in public reviews of the company’s services.

One verified client review stated:

“I had the pleasure of working with Joe and all his associates in selling my house. Joe and his team went above and beyond throughout the process. Everyone involved was courteous and professional, and the communication made the experience much easier.”

Continued Growth Across Southern California

As housing demand and competition continue across Southern California, The Manjarrez Group plans to expand its market presence while maintaining its focus on personalized service and technology based marketing solutions.

The company continues to work with residential buyers, sellers, and investors seeking representation across Downey , Norwalk , Whittier , Long Beach , Lakewood , Montebello , and surrounding communities.

About The Manjarrez Group

The Manjarrez Group at eHomes is a Southern California real estate team led by Joe Manjarrez. Based in Downey, California, the company provides residential real estate services across Los Angeles County, including buyer representation, property marketing, listing strategy, and investment guidance. The team is bilingual in English and Spanish and has completed more than $300 million in career sales volume.

Social profiles and platforms include Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube , Google Business Profile , Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , and FastExpert . Business inquiries can be directed to the company through its official website or email them at joe.themanjarrezgroup@gmail.com .