eXp Realty’s Melissa Plemmons Recognized as a Top Realtor in Asheville, NC, Ranking in the Top 0.5% of eXp Agents Nationwide

Melissa Plemmons of eXp Realty has been recognized as a top Realtor in Asheville, North Carolina, reflecting her production across residential and luxury real estate markets in Western North Carolina. Within eXp Realty, she ranks among the top 0.5% of agents nationwide and holds the brokerage’s Icon Agent designation for the third year, while serving communities across the Blue Ridge Mountain region, including Asheville, Boone, Hickory, Marion, Nebo, and Morganton.

Her activity spans primary residences, second homes, and investment properties throughout the region.

Professional Recognition and Brokerage Standing

Within eXp Realty, Melissa Plemmons holds the designation of 3X Icon Agent and ranks among the top 0.5% of eXp agents nationwide. She has also been listed among the top 10 eXp agents in North Carolina and included in the Western North Carolina Realtors Top 250 Class of 2025.

The Icon Agent designation is awarded based on production and brokerage engagement criteria established by eXp Realty. Her placement among these groups reflects consistent transaction activity across multiple market cycles.

Western North Carolina Market Activity

Melissa Plemmons works across a wide geographic area in Western North Carolina, where market conditions vary significantly by community. Her activity spans Asheville, Boone, Hickory, Marion, Nebo, and Morganton, each with distinct housing demand patterns and pricing structures.

Asheville functions as a regional hub for relocation and lifestyle buyers, while Boone maintains demand tied to academic and seasonal housing. Hickory and Morganton have seen steady residential growth influenced by regional migration and affordability, and Marion and Nebo include a mix of residential and rural properties. Her work across these areas involves pricing analysis, property positioning, and representation for both buyers and sellers navigating local conditions.

Luxury and Residential Real Estate Services

As a Certified eXp Luxury Agent for three consecutive years, Melissa Plemmons works across both luxury and standard residential segments, including mountain homes, investment properties, and primary residences throughout Western North Carolina.

The region’s luxury market often includes properties with land, mountain views, and proximity to outdoor recreation, characteristics that require specialized market analysis and targeted listing strategies. Her transaction approach includes comparative market evaluation and structured listing preparation aligned with current regional trends.

Client Representation Across the Region

Client activity spans multiple communities throughout the Blue Ridge Mountain region. Buyers and sellers in Asheville , Boone , Hickory , Marion , Nebo , and Morganton engage in transactions that range from primary home purchases to investment property acquisitions.

A verified client review from Dylan Wells referenced consistent communication and support during property searches and transaction processes. Client experiences contribute to ongoing referral activity and repeat engagements across the service region.

About eXp Realty and Melissa Plemmons

eXp Realty is a real estate brokerage operating across the United States with a distributed agent model supporting residential and commercial real estate services.

Melissa Plemmons is a real estate professional affiliated with eXp Realty serving Western North Carolina. Her practice includes residential, luxury, and investment property transactions across the Blue Ridge Mountain region.

Contact Melissa Plemmons today for professional real estate services across Western North Carolina, including Asheville, Boone, Hickory, Marion, Nebo, and Morganton. Whether buying or selling property in the Blue Ridge Mountain region, clients can learn more by visiting the website . Connect with Melissa through her Google Profile , Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , Zillow , and YouTube . Email them at melissa.plemmons@exprealty.com .

From the peaks of Boone to the vibrant streets of Asheville — your best move starts here.