Samsung Pledges to Keep Certain Galaxy AI Features Free Forever

ByHilary Ong

Jul 14, 2025

Galaxy AI represents one of Samsung’s most ambitious areas of innovation, but questions remain about whether users will have to pay for its features in the near future. Since its launch, Samsung has indicated it may start charging for Galaxy AI services “from the end of 2025.” That deadline is approaching, but the company has not confirmed any paid subscription plans yet.

No Paid Subscription Announced at Recent Unpacked Event

Many expected Samsung to reveal a pricing model for Galaxy AI during this week’s Unpacked event. However, no such announcement was made. Instead, Samsung confirmed in briefings around the event that the default Galaxy AI features will remain free.

Peter Park, Senior Product Manager at Samsung Electronics America, stated, “We’ve been building this open platform that supports collaboration with a diverse variety of AI agents. While plans for premium AI experiences will be decided in close coordination with our partners, there are no plans to charge for Galaxy AI experiences provided by default.”

Samsung assured users that popular Galaxy AI features such as Audio Eraser, Drawing Assist, Generative Wallpapers, Live Translation, Note Assist, Now Brief, Writing Assist, and Zoom Nightography will continue to be available at no cost.

It’s worth noting that features listed as Samsung’s own—not created in collaboration with Google—are considered default and will remain free. However, Galaxy AI’s integration with Google’s Gemini AI features introduces an element Samsung cannot control in terms of pricing.

At present, Samsung has given no definitive signs of launching a paid subscription. The company may provide more clarity later this year, or the “end of 2025” timeframe might be a legal safeguard allowing Samsung flexibility to introduce subscription models if desired.

Encouraging widespread adoption seems to be Samsung’s priority for now. Many users upgrading their phones for the first time in several years will be encountering Galaxy AI features for the first time, making free access an attractive incentive.

Author’s Opinion

Samsung’s decision to keep Galaxy AI’s core features free for the time being aligns with a smart user adoption strategy. With AI still new to many consumers, offering no-cost access removes barriers and encourages widespread use. Introducing subscriptions too early risks alienating users who expect AI features as part of their device experience. Samsung should focus on building trust and value before charging, ensuring customers feel the service is worth paying for.

Featured image credit: FMT

Hilary Ong

