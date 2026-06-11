Netflix Expands Mobile App And Kids’ Games Across Asia-Pacific

Netflix is expanding its refreshed mobile app across Asia-Pacific and adding new children’s games through Netflix Playground. The company outlined the updates during its APAC Product Innovation Showcase, where it said the redesigned mobile experience and gaming features are meant to make Netflix more useful for short-form viewing and family entertainment.

Netflix has already rolled out the updated mobile app in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, India, and Malaysia. The company plans to launch it in South Korea and Japan in July, with more Asia-Pacific markets to follow.

Mobile App Adds More Short-Form Discovery

A key part of the redesign is Clips, a vertical video feed that lets users browse short videos from Netflix’s library. The feature gives viewers a way to watch shorter content when they do not have time for a full episode or movie.

Netflix also plans to test themed Clip collections. These collections will organize short videos around moods, genres, and interests, including reality TV moments, behind-the-scenes clips, and podcast highlights.

According to TechCrunch, the expanded mobile rollout follows Netflix’s effort to make discovery more personal across Asia-Pacific. The company is also using Clips to respond to user habits shaped by short-form video platforms.

Netflix Playground Expands With KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix is also expanding Netflix Playground, its gaming hub for children. The next addition will focus on KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical that has become one of Netflix’s major family titles.

The new experience will include six mini-games based on characters and story elements from the film. The rollout gives younger viewers another way to interact with the title beyond watching the movie.

KPop Demon Hunters generated more than 518 million views in its first six months, according to the source article. The title’s performance gives Netflix a large family audience to support with new games and related experiences.

Gaming Remains Part Of Netflix’s App Strategy

Netflix has continued adding games to its platform as part of its broader entertainment offering. The Playground update focuses on younger users and family-friendly content, while the mobile redesign focuses on easier browsing and faster content discovery.

The company said it will continue expanding the redesigned mobile app and gaming features across the region. The updates show Netflix using its mobile app as a place for viewing, discovery, and interactive entertainment.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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