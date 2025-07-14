Nova Maldives Returns with Soulful Solo Traveller Month this September

This September, Nova Maldives invites solo travellers to reconnect with themselves and each other through the second edition of its Solo Traveller Month — a month dedicated to solo travel experiences and personal wellness. Building on the success of its inaugural Solo Traveller Month last year, the island resort is set to unveil a restorative, weeklong Flow Retreat this September, crafted for curious souls, creative spirits, and those seeking meaning in stillness.

Rooted in Nova’s all-inclusive community lifestyle concept, the retreat offers something rare in the Maldives: space to connect with yourself without feeling isolated, and the freedom to move at your own rhythm in a setting designed for discovery, presence, and belonging.

A Rising Global Movement

The 2024 Forbes Travel Trends Report found that 76% of Millennials and Gen Z are planning solo trips this year — fuelled by a growing hunger for travel that supports wellness, purposeful living, and mindful experiences. This growing preference for slower, more intentional travel naturally aligns with Nova’s commitment to offering mindful experiences to travellers.

Introducing the Flow Retreat: 15–21 September 2025

At the heart of Solo Traveller Month is the Flow Retreat — a week-long curated wellness journey led by Nova’s resident yogi and guest practitioner, Yasmina Cherquaoui. A renowned international wellness facilitator, Yasmina brings a soulful, grounded energy to the retreat, fusing yoga, breathwork, meditation, and creative healing modalities.

Each day begins with a complimentary sunrise session to gently open the body and anchor the mind, from somatic movement and Reiki to mindful manifesting and yin aromatherapy. As the sun sets, guests are invited to take part in immersive, energy-shifting sunset experiences, including cacao ceremonies, ecstatic dance, sound healing, and a silent disco beneath the island’s stars. Two wellness talks — one on healthy nutrition, the other on yoga philosophy — will also be offered, alongside optional 1:1 private sessions for guests wishing to deepen their individual practice.

These moments of reflection and release offer the opportunity for guests to slow down, reflect, and tune in with their inner landscape. Whether seeking clarity, emotional release, or centeredness, the retreat’s holistic approach fosters a sense of calm and renewal that can carry well beyond the island, offering not just rest but the foundation for lasting transformation.

Participation is buildable, meaning attendees can engage as lightly or deeply as they wish. Whether they are seeking a fully immersive wellness experience or simply looking to explore a few curated sessions, the programme is designed to be flexible and intuitive, empowering each guest to shape their stay in a way that feels most nourishing to them.

Enhance Your Journey: Restorative Add-ons for Inner Renewal

For solo guests looking to enrich their itinerary beyond the core Flow Retreat schedule, Nova offers a range of wellness-enhancing add-ons designed to inspire exploration and deepen self-connection. The recently introduced Wellness Diving Offering facilitates meditative underwater journeys. Through buoyancy workshops, underwater yoga, and guided dives at Nova’s PADI-certified dive centre, guests can discover a sense of inner stillness in the ocean’s embrace.

Meanwhile, the tranquil EsKape Spa invites individuals to indulge in bespoke treatments inspired by Maldivian botanicals and marine elements, all enjoyed against the backdrop of panoramic sea views. Together, these experiences round out a solo stay that is as adventurous as it is restorative.

A Place to Travel Slowly, Together

Featuring holistic activities like Inner child healing, heart opening yoga, guided nature walks, authentic immersion in the local Maldivian culture and music scene, and shared meals around communal tables at Soul Kitchen and Flames, Solo Traveller Month invites travellers to embrace personal growth and collective connection through the transformative act of travel. The Flow Retreat is a thoughtfully crafted programme for those who travel solo, but never alone.

For media enquiries, please email nova@prm-global.plus. Imagery available here.