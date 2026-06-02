Atlantic Tech Secures Exclusive 12-Month Data Operations Partnership with Keystone Intel

Atlantic Tech LLC, a Wyoming-based data intelligence company, has entered into a 12-month partnership agreement with Keystone Intel to oversee and support the company’s data sourcing and processing operations. The agreement positions Atlantic Tech as Keystone Intel’s dedicated partner for managing structured data workflows and operational intelligence infrastructure.

Under the terms of the partnership, Atlantic Tech will deploy its proprietary software systems and analytics infrastructure to support Keystone Intel’s end-to-end data operations. The collaboration includes sourcing, organizing, processing, and delivering structured datasets designed to support faster and more informed business decisions.

The agreement reflects growing demand among modern organizations for scalable data management solutions capable of transforming fragmented information into actionable operational intelligence.

Expanding Enterprise Data Infrastructure

Unlike traditional data providers that focus solely on delivering raw information, Atlantic Tech operates with an integrated approach that manages the entire data lifecycle — from acquisition and organization to processing and deployment.

The Cheyenne-based data intelligence firm specializes in scalable data operations, structured analytics systems, and enterprise information management solutions designed for businesses operating in increasingly data-driven industries.

The company’s infrastructure is designed to help organizations streamline operational workflows, improve data accessibility, and enhance strategic decision-making through structured analytics systems.

As part of the agreement, Keystone Intel will utilize Atlantic Tech’s proprietary sourcing framework and processing infrastructure throughout the 12-month engagement. Atlantic Tech will also oversee data refinement and quality management to ensure consistency across operational requirements.

Supporting Modern Business Intelligence

Businesses across logistics, finance, technology, and analytics sectors continue to increase investments in scalable intelligence systems capable of handling growing volumes of operational data.

Atlantic Tech’s platform focuses on:

structured data processing

operational intelligence workflows

audience and market analytics

scalable data organization

enterprise information management

The company’s software-driven model enables organizations to centralize intelligence operations while improving efficiency and long-term scalability.

Leadership Commentary

Peter Kazan, Founder and CEO of Atlantic Tech, described the partnership as an important milestone in the company’s continued expansion within the enterprise data services sector.

“Organizations today require reliable and scalable data infrastructure to operate efficiently in increasingly complex markets,” said Kazan. “This partnership reflects the growing need for structured intelligence systems that support operational clarity, consistency, and speed.”

Kazan added that Atlantic Tech remains focused on strengthening its technology infrastructure while continuing to expand its presence within Wyoming’s growing technology ecosystem.

A Growing Role in Data Intelligence

The Keystone Intel agreement further reinforces Atlantic Tech’s position within the data intelligence and analytics industry. The company continues to invest in proprietary technologies designed to improve how businesses collect, organize, and utilize operational information across multiple sectors.

Atlantic Tech stated that its operations are structured around responsible data management practices and aligned with applicable industry compliance standards.

About Atlantic Tech

Atlantic Tech is a Wyoming-based data intelligence and analytics company specializing in scalable data operations, structured processing systems, and operational intelligence solutions. Founded in 2020, the company develops proprietary software designed to help organizations transform complex data into actionable business insights across logistics, finance, technology, and enterprise industries.

For more information, visit the Cheyenne-based data intelligence firm: https://www.atlantictech.online/