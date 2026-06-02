Novak Doors & Gates Expands Smart Intercom and Access Control Services Across Los Angeles

Novak Doors & Gates, a trusted provider of gate installation, repair, and property access solutions, announced the expansion of its smart intercom and access control services for residential and commercial property owners across greater Los Angeles.

The expanded service offering includes installation, repair, troubleshooting, programming, and ongoing maintenance for modern audio, video, and IP-based intercom systems. The company supports properties ranging from single-family homes and apartment buildings to gated communities, HOAs, and commercial facilities.

As Los Angeles property owners move away from outdated buzzers, keypads, and analog entry systems, Novak Doors & Gates is helping clients upgrade to app-enabled solutions with video monitoring, remote smartphone access, visitor alerts, and integration with gates, smart locks, and access control systems.

The company’s technicians are trained to work with leading smart entry brands, including DoorBird, DoorKing, ButterflyMX, Viking, LiftMaster, Ubiquiti, TekTone, 2N, Linear, Aiphone, and other manufacturers. By offering brand-agnostic service, Novak Doors & Gates can recommend solutions based on each property’s unique layout, security requirements, and budget.

“Modern intercom systems are no longer just about answering the door,” said Avraham Ifrah, press contact for Novak Doors & Gates. “They are a key part of property security, convenience, and access control. Our goal is to make smart entry systems easier to install, repair, and manage for homeowners, property managers, and businesses throughout Los Angeles.”

Property owners seeking Intercom system installation and repair services in Los Angeles can contact Novak Doors & Gates for a consultation, repair request, or free estimate.