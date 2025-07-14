SpaceX’s Starlink Now Provides Wi-Fi to 1,000 Aircraft

SpaceX has hit a major milestone in expanding its Starlink satellite internet service to aviation. As of Thursday, the company reported that Starlink is active on 1,000 planes, bringing high-speed internet to millions of passengers worldwide.

Qatar Airways Leads in Widebody Aircraft Installations

The milestone followed Qatar Airways’ announcement that it completed Starlink installations on 54 Boeing 777 aircraft. All passengers on these planes now enjoy free in-flight Wi-Fi powered by Starlink.

Qatar Airways claims to be the operator with the largest number of widebody aircraft equipped with Starlink technology. While the airline initially expected the installation to take two years, it finished the process in just nine months. The airline also plans to equip its Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink.

Besides Qatar Airways, other carriers such as Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, and regional operator JSX have integrated Starlink on their fleets. According to a recent Ookla report, Hawaiian and Qatar Airways provide the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi, with median download speeds exceeding 100 Mbps.

United Airlines Faces Technical Challenges but Remains Committed

United Airlines introduced free, ad-supported Starlink Wi-Fi on its Embraer E175 regional jets but had to temporarily pause the service due to reports of static interference — a common issue for new in-flight Wi-Fi providers.

Though United has reportedly rolled out a fix, an official update is pending. About a third of the affected planes have resumed high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi service.

Despite the setbacks, United expects to complete Starlink installations on its two-cabin regional fleet by year-end.

In January, SpaceX reported contracts to install Starlink on over 2,000 additional aircraft, signaling rapid growth in the airline connectivity market.

What The Author Thinks Starlink’s growth in aviation marks a turning point for passenger internet experience, moving far beyond slow and unreliable connections. While technical hurdles are natural during early adoption, the superior speeds and global coverage offered by satellite internet have the potential to redefine how travelers stay connected. As airlines increasingly invest in Starlink, in-flight Wi-Fi may soon become a seamless extension of daily digital life.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.