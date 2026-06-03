ThinkMarkets launches ChelseaAI, bringing live CFD trading into AI assistants

ThinkMarkets today launches ChelseaAI, a product that connects a live ThinkTrader account directly to an AI assistant. Ask your AI to check your positions, place a trade, analyze current market conditions, or move a stop-loss. It does it. No separate login. No switching apps.

ChelseaAI works through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that lets AI assistants connect securely to external services. It works with any MCP-supported assistant. ThinkMarkets recommends Claude, developed by Anthropic, but traders can connect via other popular platforms, such as Grok and ChatGPT.

ChelseaAI is an interface, not an adviser. It executes what the trader instructs. It does not provide recommendations, signals, or investment advice of any kind. The world of trading is evolving from the user interface and charting libraries; the agentic trading revolution will allow users to move beyond interfaces and focus on the underlying product offering.

Control and security

Clients choose their permission level before connecting. Read-only gives the AI access to market data, positions, balances, and trading history. Full access adds the ability to place, modify, and close orders. Either level can be changed or revoked instantly from within ThinkTrader.

One limit holds regardless of permission level: ChelseaAI has no access to funds. Deposits, withdrawals, and transfers are excluded from the integration entirely, by design. Every action is recorded in an in-platform audit log that the AI cannot read or alter. Sessions expire after seven days or 24 hours of inactivity.

Quotes

“Our clients are already running AI assistants as part of how they trade. ChelseaAI means their ThinkMarkets account is in that conversation too. We put a lot of work into the permission model and the funds boundary, not because we had to, but because a product like this only works if people genuinely trust it.”

— Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO, ThinkMarkets

Availability

ChelseaAI is available to ThinkTrader account holders from 2nd June 2026 via www.thinktrader.com, with support for both live and demo accounts. Available exclusively on ThinkTrader. The integration covers 26 tools across market data, position management, order execution, and account information. Setup takes under two minutes. Full documentation is at www.thinkmarkets.com.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010, offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Dubai, Melbourne, and Chicago, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry’s most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, visit thinkmarkets.com.