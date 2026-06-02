International Medical Aid’s IMA Safaris Recognized As A 2026 Top-Rated Adventure Travel Program By GoAbroad

International Medical Aid (IMA), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization providing global healthcare internships and educational travel programs, is proud to announce that IMA Safaris Africa & South America has been recognized by GoAbroad as a 2026 Top Rated Program for Adventure Travel in Kenya.

The recognition highlights IMA Safaris’ continued role in providing structured group and student travel programs across East Africa and South America. The GoAbroad listing currently reflects a 10/10 rating from 109 reviews and a verified presence dating back to 2012.

IMA Safaris Africa & South America offers student travel programs, treks, safaris, and educational tours across East Africa and South America. Many of these experiences are offered as optional extensions to IMA’s global healthcare internships, allowing students to combine clinical exposure with responsible travel, cultural learning, and guided exploration.

Popular East Africa experiences include the Masai Mara Game Reserve and Nairobi Overnight Trek, Mt. Kilimanjaro Trek, Watamu Beach Safari, and other safari, coastal, and cultural excursions. In South America, signature opportunities include the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu Trek, Sacred Valley Tour, Rainbow Mountain Trek, and additional cultural and outdoor excursions across Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and the Galápagos region.

Student reflections from IMA Safaris participants also point to the personal impact of these programs. In a recent GoAbroad-featured reflection, IMA alum Avery Nicholas described reaching the Sun Gate entrance to Machu Picchu after completing the Inca Trail as a deeply moving moment, noting that the experience left her feeling grateful, humbled, and amazed to have reached one of the world’s most iconic historic sites.

“Students who join IMA are often preparing for careers in medicine, public health, nursing, dentistry, physician assistant studies, and other healthcare fields,” said Dr. Mohammad Ghassemi, M.D., Vice President and Medical Director of International Medical Aid. “Our adventure travel programs are designed to complement that preparation. They give students a fuller understanding of the regions where they are learning, serving, and growing as future healthcare professionals.”

IMA’s broader GoAbroad presence reflects longstanding participant satisfaction, with hundreds of reviews, verified program listings, and multiple years of top ratings across program categories. IMA Safaris’ 2026 adventure travel recognition continues its strong record of student feedback.

IMA emphasizes that its adventure travel opportunities are not standalone tourism add-ons disconnected from the student experience. Instead, they are planned around program dates, safety considerations, regional context, and educational value. Students may participate in these treks and excursions before or after their healthcare internship, depending on the destination and program schedule.

Summer 2026 internship opportunities remain available , and students may still apply to participate in IMA’s healthcare internships and optional adventure travel extensions. Students can review available dates, compare program options, and begin the application process through International Medical Aid.

In addition, IMA recently launched IMA Pathfinder, a free medical school admissions prediction tool that helps students evaluate their readiness by reviewing academic metrics, clinical experience, shadowing, research, volunteering, leadership, and other application factors. The tool includes tracks for high school students, college students without MCAT scores, and college students who have already taken the MCAT.

International Medical Aid will also share more information soon about its upcoming presence at the 2026 HOSA International Leadership Conference in Indianapolis, where students, parents, advisors, and future healthcare professionals can connect with IMA representatives.

About International Medical Aid

International Medical Aid is a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States. IMA provides community-based global health education, healthcare internships abroad, study abroad programs, and admissions support for students pursuing careers in medicine, physician assistant studies, nursing, dentistry, public health, and related healthcare fields.

About IMA Safaris Africa & South America

IMA Safaris Africa & South America is an initiative of International Medical Aid that provides student travel programs, educational tours, safaris, and cultural treks across East Africa and South America. These programs are designed to help students gain cultural awareness, global perspective, and responsible travel experience while supporting their broader academic and professional goals.