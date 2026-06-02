Waste Companies Propose Up To £5 Deposit On Vapes To Boost Proper Disposal And Cut Fires

Waste companies are calling for a refundable deposit of up to £5 on vapes to incentivize proper disposal and reduce lithium battery fires in bin lorries and waste facilities. The Environmental Services Association (ESA) says the deposit would be charged at purchase and returned when consumers dispose of vapes properly, describing it as a simple, fair, efficient, and cost-neutral solution after the disposable vape ban failed to improve recycling enough.

Fire Risk And Recycling Gaps

Vapes contain high-energy lithium batteries that can short circuit and start fires when crushed in waste streams, and ESA reports hundreds of thousands of carelessly discarded vapes still arrive at facilities weekly. Material Focus says the number of vapes thrown away each week fell from 8.2 million to about six million after the ban, but recycling infrastructure remains underperforming due to lack of consumer incentives.

Biffa’s £5 Figure And Consumer Behaviour Change

Biffa, the UK’s largest waste company, suggested £5 as the deposit amount, subject to consultation if the proposal progresses. Carla Brian of Biffa said the goal is consumer behavior change and that an incentive is the right way to achieve it, since vapes should be returned to stores or recycling facilities rather than normal bins or littered.

Opposition From Vape Industry And Illicit Market Concerns

Some vape companies oppose the deposit, warning it would drive buyers to illicit retailers who don’t charge it. Marcus Saxton of the Independent British Vape Trade Association said illicit retailers already source from the black market or ignore legal obligations, and a deposit would make that route more attractive, calling it a complete disaster.

Loophole With Reusable Vapes And Enforcement Push

The Local Government Association is calling for a ban on reusable vapes that mimic disposables but add USB ports and tanks to qualify as reusable, arguing they are effectively the same fire-risk products in a different shell. Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the government took decisive action on disposable vapes and is committed to holding retailers accountable if they lack vape recycling bins.

Featured image credits: Clearground

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