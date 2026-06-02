Onlyoffice Releases API 9.4, Giving Developers Deeper Control Over Document Workflows

ONLYOFFICE upgraded its API, introducing significant improvements across the Docs API, the Plugins and Macros API, and the Office JavaScript API. The release is designed to help developers build more capable integrations, automate complex document workflows, and reduce the friction involved in embedding the editors into third-party applications.

One of enhancements to the ONLYOFFICE Docs API is memory leak fix in the destroyEditor method. It improves stability for applications that frequently create and remove editor instances, such as single-page apps and document preview tools. The release adds Croatian to the list of supported interface languages and enhances form workflows with richer role and user data in the onStartFilling event, making it easier to create role-aware filling experiences.

New plugin command logging makes debugging easier by showing execution details directly in the browser console. It’s also possible to prevent specific plugins from loading at the configuration level to tailor the editor environment more precisely. In addition, new cursor control methods and improved action handling allow plugins to guide users through forms and automated tasks with greater accuracy.

The Office JavaScript API expands automation capabilities in key areas. New options support document merging, programmatic work with signature forms, and stronger spreadsheet automation to handle common business scenarios more efficiently. A unified color API across all editors further simplifies development by reducing the need for format-specific styling logic.

Form development becomes more precise with 9.4. New methods allow developers to check whether form fields have been filled, retrieve highlight settings for form controls, and apply input restrictions such as character allowlists and format masks to text fields. These additions are particularly useful for building validated data entry experiences and automating form submission pipelines.

The updated ONLYOFFICE API documentation and full changelogs are already available under api.onlyoffice.com. Server builds are accessible through the official website.

About ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE is an open-source office suite built for developers who need flexible, integration-ready document editing capabilities. It includes editors for documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and PDFs, with a robust API that connects to a wide range of third-party platforms and content management systems. Available as a cloud service, on-premises deployment, and desktop and mobile applications, ONLYOFFICE adapts to diverse infrastructure requirements, whether you’re embedding the editors into an existing product or building document workflows from the ground up.

Media contact: marketing@onlyoffice.com

Official website: www.onlyoffice.com