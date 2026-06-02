The Shades of Blue Project Announces Continued Expansion of Black Maternal Mental Health Advocacy and Community Support

The Shades of Blue Project announces continued growth of its national efforts to improve maternal mental health outcomes and expand culturally responsive support for Black and Brown mothers, birthing people, families, and communities across the United States.

Founded by Kay Matthews, Executive Director and Founder, The Shades of Blue Project has become a nationally recognized nonprofit organization focused on maternal mental health advocacy, education, workforce development, community support, and systems change. Through a combination of lived experience, direct services, storytelling, policy engagement, and technology, the organization continues working to strengthen support systems before, during, and after childbirth.

The organization’s work addresses maternal mental health experiences connected to pregnancy, postpartum recovery, infant loss, grief, trauma, depression, anxiety, emotional distress, and barriers to healthcare access.

“Black maternal mental health is not just a personal issue. It is a public health issue, a community issue, and a justice issue,” said Kay Matthews.

Building a Mission Rooted in Healing and Leadership

The Shades of Blue Project was established following Matthews’ experience with the stillbirth of her daughter, Troya Simone, and her own experience navigating undiagnosed postpartum depression. What began as a deeply personal journey evolved into a national platform dedicated to creating support systems for families who often struggle to access compassionate and culturally responsive care.

Rather than focusing solely on awareness, the organization has prioritized practical solutions that connect families, providers, advocates, and communities to resources and education designed to improve maternal mental health outcomes.

“The Shades of Blue Project was born from grief, but it has grown into a movement rooted in healing, advocacy, and action,” Matthews said.

The organization’s approach combines lived experience with professional education, community trust, and policy advocacy. Programs and initiatives are designed to reflect the realities many families face when navigating pregnancy, postpartum challenges, trauma, financial stress, infant loss, and emotional wellbeing.

“I never wanted another mother to feel as unseen, unsupported, or dismissed as I did,” Matthews said. “This work is how I honor my daughter, Troya Simone, and how I continue helping families find care, healing, and hope.”

Expanding Access Through the SHARE Network App

As part of its continued expansion, The Shades of Blue Project developed the SHARE Network App to help families access maternal mental health support, education, and community resources more easily.

The platform was created to support individuals navigating pregnancy, postpartum experiences, grief, trauma, emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and isolation by connecting them to trusted and culturally responsive information and support systems.

“We built the SHARE Network App because families should not have to search endlessly for support while they are already carrying the weight of pregnancy, postpartum, grief, trauma, or emotional distress,” Matthews said. “Help should be accessible, culturally responsive, and easy to find.”

The organization views digital access as an important part of strengthening maternal mental health support nationwide while helping reduce barriers to care and connection.

Strengthening Workforce Education and Community Training

The Shades of Blue Project also continues to expand its INSPIRE Method training initiatives, which provide culturally grounded and trauma informed maternal mental health education for healthcare professionals, community health workers, Healthy Start staff, doulas, advocates, and organizations nationwide.

The training is designed to improve understanding of maternal mental health disparities while helping professionals better recognize warning signs, strengthen communication, and respond to families with greater compassion and accountability.

“What makes this work powerful is that we do not separate lived experience from expertise,” Matthews said. “The voices of mothers, birthing people, and families are central to every solution we build.”

Professionals who have participated in the organization’s training have shared that the experience helped strengthen their understanding of culturally responsive maternal mental health care and improved their ability to support families more effectively.

Creating Space for Advocacy, Storytelling, and Systems Change

The Shades of Blue Project continues to lead national conversations surrounding maternal mental health through initiatives including Black Maternal Mental Health Week, the Black Maternal Mental Health Summit, support groups, storytelling campaigns, and community advocacy efforts.

These initiatives bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, advocates, families, and community leaders to discuss healing, education, equity, leadership, and systems change connected to maternal health and mental wellness.

“Our work is personal, but it is also national,” Matthews said. “We are changing conversations, building resources, training communities, and pushing systems to respond differently to maternal mental health.”

Community members and partners have described the organization’s work as creating spaces where maternal mental health is discussed with honesty, dignity, cultural understanding, and meaningful support.

Dual National Awards Recognize Maternal Mental Health Leadership

The Shades of Blue Project has received national recognition from both Evergreen Awards and Best of Best Review , earning the title of Best Maternal Mental Health Support Service in the United States of 2026. The awards acknowledge the organization’s ongoing commitment to improving maternal mental health outcomes through culturally responsive support services, workforce development, community advocacy, and innovative digital resources.

About The Shades of Blue Project

The Shades of Blue Project is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal mental health outcomes and advancing health equity for Black and Brown birthing people, families, and communities. Founded by Kay Matthews, the organization provides culturally responsive mental health support, advocacy, workforce training, storytelling initiatives, community education, and direct services before, during, and after childbirth.

Learn more at Shades of Blue Project , connect through Instagram , Facebook , at LinkedIn , at YouTube . Families seeking additional maternal mental health resources and support can learn more about the SHARE Network App or contact the organization directly at info@shadesofblueproject.org .