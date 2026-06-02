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UK Proposes National Blacklist To Ban Abusive Air Passengers From All Airlines

ByJolyen

Jun 2, 2026

UK Proposes National Blacklist To Ban Abusive Air Passengers From All Airlines

The UK government is proposing a national blacklist that would prevent abusive air passengers from flying with any airline by allowing carriers to share information on disruptive travelers. The scheme would let airlines restrict access to flights for rowdy, problematic, or drunken behavior, which spikes during the busy summer travel period.

Current Limitations And Data Protection Issues
Right now, if a passenger is banned by one airline, they can book with another because sharing passenger details is not allowed under GDPR. The proposal would not require changes to current law, but it is unclear how it would work under existing data protection rules. Officials from the Department for Transport will meet with airlines this month to discuss implementation.

Industry Support And Zero-Tolerance Approach
Jet2, which banned two passengers for life after a mid-air brawl that forced an emergency landing in Brussels, said it supports a formal cross-airline information-sharing scheme and has lobbied for it. Jet2 chief operations officer Phil Ward called the airline’s approach zero-tolerance and said a national database would mean disruptive passengers banned from one carrier would also be banned from others.

Recent Cases Of Disruptive Behavior
In April, a court heard that drunk passenger Stephen Blofield became so abusive that a Ryanair pilot aborted his first landing on a flight from Krakow to Bristol; Blofield was jailed for 10 months. These cases highlight why criminal prosecutions are already used in severe instances, but persistent chaos remains a concern.

Government And Industry Collaboration
A government source said antisocial behavior on flights is unacceptable and threatens safety and holidays, while Airlines UK welcomed the idea and said it would work with the government. The spokesperson said a national ban list is an important next step to ensure a tiny minority cannot disrupt air travel for the majority.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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