SabaRX Launches Nationwide Metabolic Wellness Platform Designed to Support Patients Beyond Existing GLP-1 Solutions

SabaRX today announced the upcoming launch of its nationwide telehealth metabolic wellness platform, scheduled to officially go live on June 18, 2026. The platform is designed to provide eligible individuals with access to physician-guided GLP-1 wellness programs through independent licensed healthcare providers utilizing a secure telehealth experience supported by contracted healthcare, pharmacy, and technology service providers.

Through the SabaRX platform, eligible patients complete a secure online health intake and connect with independent licensed healthcare providers who evaluate patients for GLP-1 medications and other provider-directed metabolic wellness treatments when clinically appropriate. Prescriptions, when approved by a licensed healthcare provider, are fulfilled through appropriately licensed U.S. pharmacies and delivered discreetly to patients’ homes.

Unlike many telehealth companies focused primarily on medication access alone, SabaRX is built around a broader long-term wellness philosophy. The company’s proprietary Metabolic Intelligence™ Nutritional Ecosystem, an integrated approach combining physician-guided care, microbiome-focused nutrition, muscle health support, hydration, behavioral education, and lifestyle wellness strategies, is designed to support individuals both during and beyond physician-guided GLP-1 wellness programs. The platform emphasizes sustainable healthy living through ongoing nutritional support, lifestyle consistency, wellness education, and long-term metabolic wellness strategies.

“At SabaRX, we believe the future of metabolic wellness goes far beyond prescriptions alone,” said Dhamendra Lachman, Founder of SabaRX. “Our mission is to help support individuals during and after the GLP-1 journey through physician-guided care, nutritional wellness, healthier habits, microbiome support, education, accountability, and long-term lifestyle strategies designed to help people build healthier lives for the future.”

A New Era of Metabolic Wellness

The launch of SabaRX comes at a time of rapidly growing national interest in GLP-1 medications and physician-guided weight-management programs. While GLP-1 therapies continue to transform the wellness landscape, many healthcare experts increasingly emphasize that long-term success often involves more than medication alone.

Leading institutions such as Harvard Health Publishing and Mayo Clinic continue to emphasize the importance of sustainable lifestyle habits, balanced nutrition, physical activity, hydration, protein intake, and long-term behavioral consistency as important components of long-term metabolic wellness.

SabaRX is built around this philosophy. The company believes successful long-term wellness combines physician-guided care with education, nutritional wellness, lifestyle support, and sustainable daily habits designed to help individuals continue pursuing healthier lifestyles long after treatment programs conclude.

The Saba Metabolic Intelligence™ Ecosystem

At the center of the SabaRX platform is the company’s Metabolic Intelligence™ Ecosystem, an integrated wellness model designed to combine telehealth access, physician-guided wellness support, microbiome-focused nutritional wellness, behavioral education, and long-term healthy living strategies into one comprehensive experience.

The ecosystem is designed to support:

Physician-guided metabolic wellness care

Nutritional awareness and healthier eating habits

Microbiome and digestive wellness support

Protein and lean muscle support

Hydration and healthy energy support

Behavioral consistency and accountability

Long-term healthy lifestyle habits

Sustainable metabolic wellness strategies

The company believes sustainable wellness should focus on helping individuals build healthier routines they can realistically maintain over time.

Supporting Patients During and After the GLP-1 Journey

The Saba Metabolic Intelligence Nutritional System™ was developed to complement physician-guided wellness programs through targeted nutritional support and long-term lifestyle strategies designed to support metabolic wellness during and after the GLP-1 journey.

The system focuses on several important areas associated with long-term wellness support, including:

Protein-focused nutrition and lean muscle support

Microbiome and digestive wellness

Fiber-focused nutritional support

Hydration and healthy energy support

Rather than focusing solely on short-term outcomes, SabaRX emphasizes a broader philosophy centered around education, healthier habits, consistency, and whole-person wellness support.

A Community-Driven Wellness Platform

In addition to its physician-guided metabolic wellness platform, SabaRX is introducing what the company believes is one of the first influencer-driven wellness referral programs within the GLP-1 telehealth space designed to allow individuals to earn supplemental income by sharing products and wellness programs they personally value with friends, family, and their communities.

The company believes the future of wellness is increasingly community-driven, education-focused, and powered by authentic consumer experiences. Through the SabaRX platform and broader Saba wellness ecosystem, eligible participants may have the opportunity to share wellness products and experiences while participating in a referral-based community platform designed around wellness advocacy and consumer engagement.

“SabaRX is more than a telehealth company,” added Lachman. “We are building a modern metabolic wellness ecosystem that combines physician-guided care, long-term wellness support, education, community, and entrepreneurial opportunity into a single platform designed for the future.”

How SabaRX Works

Consult

Patients complete a secure online health questionnaire and connect with an independent licensed healthcare provider through the SabaRX telehealth platform.

Personalize

If clinically appropriate, healthcare providers develop a personalized treatment and wellness support plan designed around each individual’s health goals and medical history.

Deliver

If prescribed, medications are shipped discreetly through appropriately licensed U.S. pharmacies directly to the patient’s home.

Thrive

Patients receive ongoing wellness support, education, accountability tools, and long-term lifestyle guidance designed to help support progress during and after physician-guided wellness programs.

Powered by the Saba Wellness Ecosystem

As part of its broader wellness strategy, SabaRX also provides access to wellness education and science-based nutritional support products through Saba For Life, an affiliated wellness company focused on microbiome wellness, metabolism support, energy, hydration, immune wellness, muscle support, and healthy living.

For more than 35 years, Saba has supported individuals pursuing healthier lifestyles through wellness products, education, and community support.

About SabaRX

SabaRX is a telehealth access and wellness support platform focused on metabolic wellness, healthy living, and long-term lifestyle support. The platform connects eligible individuals with independent licensed healthcare providers for clinical evaluations and provider-directed treatment options when appropriate.

The company’s philosophy emphasizes sustainable wellness, behavioral consistency, microbiome-focused nutrition, education, and long-term healthy living strategies designed to support individuals during and after physician-guided wellness programs.

Visit their website or email at support@sabarx.com .

Important Medical & Regulatory Disclaimer

SabaRX is a telehealth access and wellness support platform and does not practice medicine or independently prescribe medications. All medical evaluations, diagnoses, treatment decisions, and prescriptions are provided solely by independent licensed healthcare providers exercising their own professional clinical judgment.

Prescription medications are available only if prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider following an appropriate clinical evaluation. Prescription approval is not guaranteed, and eligibility varies based on individual medical history, provider assessment, and applicable clinical criteria.

Prescription medications, when prescribed, are fulfilled through appropriately licensed U.S. pharmacies.

Wellness and nutritional products offered through Saba For Life are dietary supplements and are not prescription medications. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Individual results may vary. Long-term wellness outcomes depend on many factors, including nutrition, lifestyle habits, physical activity, adherence, underlying health conditions, and individual response to treatment or wellness programs.

These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.