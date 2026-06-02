The Nu-Age Group, Inc. Announces Expansion of CLO and Hedge Fund Managed Services Platform with Private Cloud and Private AI Infrastructure

With 30 years of combined professional services experience across its leadership and operating teams, Nu-Age Group is built to support chief operating officers and financial institutions that require speed, precision, compliance, and reliable execution in highly sensitive environments.

At its core, the company focuses on enabling CLO operators to gather, compile, and analyze market data ahead of competitors through a proprietary data processing approach designed for accuracy, scalability, and operational efficiency.

Specialized Focus on CLO and Hedge Fund Operations

Unlike general-purpose managed service providers, Nu-Age Group is purpose-built for structured finance environments where operational precision and data integrity are critical.

The company’s solutions are designed specifically for CLO and hedge fund workflows, supporting functions such as market data aggregation, transaction processing, and operational analysis. This specialization allows clients to operate with greater clarity, reduced friction, and improved decision-making speed.

Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group, Inc. “We exist for environments where precision, compliance, and execution speed directly impact outcomes. Our mission is to help clients operate ahead of the market, not behind it.”

Security-First Infrastructure with SOC 2 and HIPAA Alignment

A defining characteristic of Nu-Age Group’s platform is its security-first architecture. The company operates with SOC 2 Type II controls and HIPAA-aligned standards built into its systems from the ground up, ensuring governance, accountability, and data protection are foundational—not optional.

This approach supports clients handling sensitive financial and operational data by providing a controlled, auditable, and resilient environment designed to meet strict regulatory and institutional expectations.

In addition, Nu-Age Group leverages private cloud infrastructure and private AI capabilities, offering clients greater control over data environments compared to traditional shared or public systems.

Integrated Model: Infrastructure, AI, and Data Intelligence

The Nu-Age Group differentiates itself by unifying three critical capabilities into a single operational model:

Private Cloud Infrastructure

Private AI deployment

Comprehensive CLO and Hedge Fund Data Analysis

This integrated approach eliminates the fragmentation often seen in traditional service models, where infrastructure, analytics, and AI tools are delivered separately. Instead, Nu-Age Group provides a cohesive system designed to improve efficiency, performance, and control.

Operational Discipline and Execution Culture

Beyond technology, The Nu-Age Group is defined by a strong operational philosophy centered on accountability and execution. The company’s internal culture is guided by five core principles:

Pride in Our Work,

Finish Strong

Extreme Ownership

Show Up Real

Operational Discipline

These principles shape how the organization builds systems, supports clients, and delivers services in high-stakes environments where consistency and reliability are essential.

“Our name stands behind everything we deliver,” said Anthony Chillino. “That means disciplined execution, clear accountability, and a commitment to outcomes that matter to our clients.”

Future Vision: Leadership in Structured Finance Technology

Nu-Age Group’s long-term vision is to become the leading managed service provider for CLOs and hedge funds globally. The company is actively developing advanced capabilities across AI-driven services, secure data environments, and next-generation financial infrastructure, including future-ready initiatives aligned with CLO tokenization and digital transformation.

By 2029, the company aims to deliver measurable client outcomes such as reduced operating costs and improved performance through advanced automation, secure processing systems, and specialized service models including AI as a Service, Contracts as a Service, and Tokenization as a Service.

Award Recognition Highlights Industry Leadership

The Nu-Age Group, Inc. has been recognized as the Best CLO Technology Innovation Provider in New Jersey of 2026 by Best of Best Review, an award that highlights the company’s specialized approach to CLO and Hedge Fund Technology Infrastructure, Private Cloud Environments, and Private AI Solutions.

About The Nu-Age Group, Inc.

The Nu-Age Group, Inc. is a United States based technology and managed services company specializing in CLO and hedge fund operations. The company provides private cloud infrastructure, private artificial intelligence deployment, and financial data analysis services designed for structured finance environments requiring secure, compliant, and high performance systems.

Nu-Age Group operates with SOC 2 Type II controls and HIPAA aligned governance standards integrated into its service architecture. The company’s mission is to support financial institutions with reliable data processing and operational systems that improve efficiency and execution consistency.

Additional information is available at www.thenuagegroup.us , and the company also maintains active updates through its LinkedIn social platform. Inquiries can be directed to sales@thenuagegroup.us or by calling (866) 640-3999.