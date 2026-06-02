Rejûvaskin Launches Physician Grade Eczema Product Line to Support Sensitive and Irritated Skin

Rejûvaskin , a U.S.-based skin health company, has announced the launch of a new eczema-focused product line designed to support sensitive and irritation-prone skin. Building on years of experience in skin recovery, the company is expanding into eczema care with a solution developed in response to growing consumer demand and clinical insight. The new line includes eczema-supportive clothing and an enhanced first-of-its-kind eczema wash, with availability beginning this summer through direct channels, including Rejûvaskin’s official website.

Rejûvaskin

Eczema continues to affect a significant portion of the population , impacting both children and adults worldwide. According to Chris Christenberry, founder of Rejûvaskin, many consumers report ongoing frustration with products that are either too harsh for sensitive skin or fail to deliver consistent results. Families often navigate cycles of irritation, dryness, and discomfort without access to solutions that balance efficacy with daily usability.

Eczema Body Wash

This unmet need became increasingly clear through real-world use of the company’s existing products. He explains that feedback from nurses and patients revealed an unexpected pattern. “They were saying, I’ve been using your products on my eczema, and it’s an excellent moisturizer. That is what really moved us into thinking about eczema,” he says.

The new product line is built around a clinically informed approach that prioritizes skin barrier support and long-term comfort. The company has developed an eczema wash, addressing a formulation challenge that, according to Christenberry, has historically limited innovation in this category.

He notes that regulatory standards recognize colloidal oatmeal as an approved active ingredient for providing skin protection and relief of eczema symptoms, while dermatology research increasingly supports the use of hypochlorite-based approaches in eczema care, reflecting growing clinical interest in its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. “The challenge has always been how to combine those two ingredients. We have been able to do it, and that is what makes the product unique,” he explains.

Christenberry emphasizes that the formulation process included extensive testing on dry and sensitive skin, including seasonal testing conditions in the United Kingdom to replicate real-world environmental stressors. The resulting products are designed for daily use, with a focus on being non-irritating and suitable for a wide range of users, including children and individuals experiencing recurring eczema later in life.

The company’s expansion into eczema care also reflects broader demographic trends. Christenberry observes that mild to moderate eczema is increasingly common among children , while a growing number of adults are experiencing recurrence. “I do not know any parent who does not have a young child with some level of eczema. We kept hearing that parents would try anything to help their children, and that stayed with us throughout development,” he explains. This insight informed a product line that prioritizes gentle, consistent care while maintaining clinical credibility.

Rejûvaskin’s approach extends beyond topical products to include complementary solutions such as eczema-supportive clothing, developed through a joint venture. These garments incorporate a specialized polymer designed to retain moisture at the skin surface. Christenberry explains that this innovation aligns with the company’s broader philosophy of supporting the skin’s natural function.

As the company enters the eczema category, it brings with it an established reputation in physician-supported skincare. According to Rejûvaskin, their products are used globally and have gained adoption among healthcare providers for scar recovery and skin repair. This credibility is expected to play a key role in the rollout of the new line.

Christenberry underscores the importance of clinical engagement in driving awareness and trust. “I am a firm believer that physician uptake is very important. We have already begun sharing information with pediatric dermatologists, and we believe they will be early adopters,” he notes.

The eczema product line will be introduced in phases, with the eczema wash scheduled for launch in July this year. Products will be accessible through the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, with broader distribution expected as awareness grows. Early feedback from testing and clinical engagement has been positive, with ongoing trials focused on eczema-prone patients to further validate performance.