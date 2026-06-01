Headway Expands Into Physical Wellness Products With New Online Shop

Headway, the daily growth app used by more than 60 million users in more than 170 countries, has launched Headway Shop, a new e-commerce platform offering physical and digital products focused on personal growth, mindfulness, and everyday well-being.

Available at shop.makeheadway.com , the store covers several areas of self-development, including productivity, emotional well-being, relationships, and screen-free activities. The launch reflects growing interest in tools that encourage individual development, habit-building, and more intentional use of time rather than mindless scrolling.

More broadly, the launch represents Headway’s multi-format approach to self-growth, helping people integrate learning and personal development into their everyday routines across digital and physical experiences alike. Designed in-house, the collection builds on themes already familiar to Headway users, including communication, goal-setting, self-reflection, and personal organization.

The catalog offers guided journals and planners, conversation card games for couples and families, wall calendars, candles, posters, and self-care kits. The products are intended to complement digital learning experiences through tactile, offline formats.

Recognized by Apple as the Editors’ Choice and featured as the App of the Day more than 100 times, Headway has become a widely used platform for daily growth, reaching millions of users worldwide. The app also regularly ranks among the top apps in the Education category on the App Store and Google Play and was named a 2025 Webby Honoree by the Webby Awards, described by The New York Times as “the Internet’s highest honor.” With the launch of Headway Shop, the brand continues exploring new formats to make self-growth even more accessible and enjoyable.

About Headway

Headway is a globally recognized daily growth app that offers bite-sized insights from bestselling nonfiction books. The Headway app makes self-growth simple and fun with 2,000+ book summaries in text and audio, daily insights, and gamified challenges. The team carefully studies users’ behaviors and needs and thoughtfully adapts to make learning more convenient, enjoyable, and intuitive. The Headway app’s mission is to help people achieve their goals by simplifying complicated pieces of content.