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Meta Developing AI-Powered Pendant To Test Within Next Year After Limitless Acquisition

ByJolyen

Jun 1, 2026

Meta Developing AI-Powered Pendant To Test Within Next Year After Limitless Acquisition

Meta is developing an AI-powered pendant it plans to start testing within the next year, according to a memo viewed by The Information. The device would build on Limitless, an AI pendant startup Meta acquired at the end of 2025 that let users attach the device to their shirt or wear it as a necklace to record conversations.

Acquisition And Wearables Strategy
Meta said the Limitless acquisition would enable it to accelerate work on AI-enabled wearables. The AI pendant market has seen earlier failures, including Humanes AI Pin, which was shut down and sold to HP, and Friend AI, which spent over $1 million on subway ads but struggled with privacy concerns and tone-deaf marketing.

Expanded Hardware Plans And Revenue Push
The memo reportedly states Meta will expand its AI glasses lineup and launch a business subscription called Wearables for Work. With these planned devices, Meta aims to reverse fortunes for its Reality Labs division, which lost $4 billion in the first quarter of this year.

OpenAI Continuing AI Hardware Push
Despite past wearable failures, companies like OpenAI aren’t giving up on AI hardware, reportedly working with Jony Ive on an AI device even as challenges persist in defining the product and achieving market fit.

Featured image credits: Level Agency

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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