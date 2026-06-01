Bangkok Health Service Adds USD Pricing Page for Medical Tourism Packages in Thailand

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Bangkok Health Service has launched a dedicated USD pricing page that displays estimated costs for selected medical tourism packages in Thailand, giving U.S. and international patients a clearer starting point when researching treatment options abroad.

The company, a Bangkok-based medical tourism and wellness facilitator, coordinates hospital appointments, specialist consultations, accommodations, transfers, and local support for international patients traveling to Thailand for medical procedures. The new medical tourism package prices in USD page covers a range of common medical and surgical procedures, with prices listed in US dollars to remove the need for currency conversion during the early planning stage.

Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. emphasizes that all USD figures are estimates provided for planning and comparison convenience. Final treatment prices and medical recommendations are confirmed only after a medical review or physical consultation with the hospital or surgeon in Thailand.

“We want U.S. patients to have a straightforward way to compare package estimates in the currency they use every day,” said Anders Olesen, Owner of Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. “This page is about giving people realistic planning figures so they can evaluate their options before making any travel decisions. The final price is always confirmed in Thailand after a proper medical consultation.”

USD Estimates Remove Currency Guesswork

For patients in the United States accustomed to budgeting in dollars, viewing package estimates in USD eliminates the step of converting Thai baht figures. The pricing page presents selected medical tourism packages in Thailand — spanning health checks, plastic surgery, dental care, eye surgery, orthopedic procedures, cardiovascular surgeries, and surgical weight loss in a single, familiar currency format.

Package Inclusions Listed Alongside Price Estimates

Each listed package estimate outlines what is included: the selected medical procedure, surgery, or health check program; coordination of appointment dates before arrival; a specialist consultation at the hospital before treatment; hospital services and follow-up checks; a Bangkok hotel stay for the planned recovery period; airport, hotel, and hospital transfers; and local support during appointments and recovery. Patients can see what a package covers before initiating any inquiry.

Appointment and Travel Logistics Coordinated Before Arrival

Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. arranges hospital appointment scheduling and specialist consultation planning ahead of a patient’s arrival in Thailand. This coordination extends to hotel bookings suited to the recovery period and transfer arrangements between the airport, hotel, and hospital.

Local Support During Treatment and Recovery

Patients receive on-the-ground assistance during their hospital appointments and throughout the recovery period in Bangkok. This includes transfer logistics and access to local guidance while navigating an unfamiliar healthcare setting abroad.

Optional Surgery Insurance Available

Optional surgery insurance may be available for eligible procedures, with plans starting from $295. This option is listed alongside the USD pricing estimates, allowing patients to factor the additional cost into their planning.

Estimates Confirmed After Medical Review

Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. makes clear that the USD prices serve as planning tools, not final quotes. Treatment recommendations and confirmed pricing depend on a medical review or in-person consultation once the patient is in Thailand, ensuring that clinical decisions guide the final cost rather than preliminary estimates alone.

Patients interested in reviewing USD package estimates or beginning the planning process can visit the Bangkok Health Service website.

About Bangkok Health Service

Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. is a medical tourism and wellness facilitator based in Bang Khen, Bangkok. The company coordinates treatment logistics and travel arrangements for international patients seeking medical procedures in Thailand, including hospital appointments, accommodations, transfers, and local support.

More information is available at https://bangkokhealthservice.com/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: How do the USD pricing estimates help international patients plan their medical travel?

A: The USD pricing page allows international patients to view estimated costs for various medical packages in a familiar currency, removing the need for manual currency conversion during the early planning stages. These figures serve as realistic planning tools to help patients evaluate their options before making travel decisions.

Q2: What services are typically included in a Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd. medical tourism package?

A: Packages include the medical procedure or health check, coordination of hospital appointments, specialist consultations, and follow-up checks. They also cover travel logistics such as hotel stays for recovery, airport and hospital transfers, and on-the-ground local support during appointments.

Q3: Are the prices listed on the new USD pricing page guaranteed final costs?

A: No, all USD figures are estimates provided for planning and comparison convenience. Final treatment prices and medical recommendations are only confirmed after a medical review or a physical consultation with a hospital or surgeon in Thailand.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Bangkok Health Service Co., Ltd.

Address: The Base, Phahon Yothin Road, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220, Thailand

Phone: +66 95 529 1915

Website: https://bangkokhealthservice.com/

The Base, Phahon Yothin Road, Anusawari

Bang Khen

Bangkok

Thailand

+66 955291915

https://bangkokhealthservice.com/