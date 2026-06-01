Poseidon Expeditions Opens Bookings For 2027–2028 Polar Season Featuring Advance-Purchase Programs For Three Flagship Voyages

An award-winning operator specializing in small-ship polar travel, today officially opened its reservation window for the 2027–2028 Arctic and Antarctic season. In conjunction with the schedule release, the company has introduced its most substantial advance-purchase incentive to date, offering an Early Bird Discount of up to 25% on selected suite categories for reservations confirmed by September 30, 2026.

The upcoming season centers around three flagship itineraries engineered to maximize wilderness immersion and wildlife observation in Earth’s polar extremes. All voyages will be executed aboard the Sea Spirit, an intimate, ice-strengthened vessel that accommodates a maximum of 114 passengers. This small-ship capacity ensures nimble navigation through restricted waterways and guarantees efficient, low-impact shore landings in accordance with strict conservation guidelines.

The newly announced flagship itineraries include:

The Arctic Odyssey: A comprehensive route spanning Svalbard, Greenland, and Iceland, emphasizing fjord landscapes and marine wildlife encounters, with entry-level fares positioned at $12,151 per person.

Svalbard Circumnavigation & Kvitøya: A High Arctic route targeting remote territories including Kvitøya (White Island), an isolated walrus habitat and historic exploration landmark, with fares starting at $12,576.

Antarctic Wildlife Adventure: A southern latitude voyage covering the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula, featuring sub-Antarctic wildlife ecosystems, starting at $20,141.

“Polar expedition travel continues to see a sustained rise in global interest, meaning premium accommodations on highly specialized routes routinely book out nearly a year in advance,” said Angelica Vorea, CEO of Poseidon Expeditions. “The implementation of the up to 25% early booking program is designed to provide logistical and financial advantages to travelers who plan ahead, allowing them to secure preferred cabin tiers and departure dates while optimizing their investment.”

The early-purchase framework applies a tiered reduction model across the vessel’s layout: a 15% discount is allocated to Triple Suites, while a 25% reduction applies to Main Deck, Single, Classic, Superior, Deluxe, Premium, and Owner’s Suites. The specialized pricing structure applies uniformly to all three flagship programs for bookings finalized prior to the autumn deadline, with no promotional codes required.

Operationally, the 2027–2028 program maintains Poseidon’s commitment to educational travel, featuring a 1:8 staff-to-guest ratio. Every departure integrates a dedicated team of marine biologists, geologists, and polar historians, alongside a specialized photography program led by field professionals. Optional adventure disciplines, including guided sea kayaking programs, will also be available.

Complete itinerary logistics, deck configurations, and reservation protocols have been integrated into the company’s dedicated digital portal. For full schedule parameters or to file an advance reservation, interested parties and travel agencies are directed to visit the official portal.

About Poseidon Expeditions:

Founded in 1999, Poseidon Expeditions is a premier provider of small-ship polar cruises, offering safe, ice-class navigation coupled with resource-focused educational programming. The company is an active, voting member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO), strictly adhering to international protocols for safe and environmentally responsible polar tourism.