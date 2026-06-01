Main Event Launches ‘Summer of Play’ with NEW Arcade Games and BOGO Arcade Game Card Offer Nationwide

Main Event is turning up the fun this summer with the launch of its Summer of Play celebration—featuring new arcade games and one of the season’s best entertainment deals. Guests can now play the latest games, including Top Gun: Maverick and NASCAR® Pit Stop, while taking advantage of a limited‑time promotion, buy a $20 arcade game card and get a $20 arcade game card free.

As families look for affordable ways to stay entertained during the peak summer season, Main Event delivers a value‑packed “mini vacation” close to home—offering indoor fun, games, and food all under one roof. With rising gas prices making traditional road trips more costly, Main Event provides an easy, budget‑friendly option for group outings, spontaneous visits, and beating the heat.

Starting June 3, guests at participating Main Event locations nationwide can enjoy the Summer of Play BOGO arcade game card offer every day, with no restrictions, giving guests even more opportunities to play throughout the season at more than 60 centers. A one-time activation fee applies to one game card. Offer excludes Deer Park, NY and Woodbury, MN locations.

“Families want affordable, all‑in‑one experiences this summer, and Main Event’s ‘Summer of Play’ delivers,” said Laurie Curtis , Head of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “With a free $20 arcade game card when you purchase a $20 card, guests can play more, try exciting new games, and make memories together—whether it’s a birthday, a spontaneous outing, or quality family time.”

The celebration includes the debut of seven new arcade games, such as Spider-Man Coin Pusher, emoji™ Frenzy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Luigi’s Mansion™ Arcade, and Bobblehead Baseball, joining an already stacked lineup of fan-favorite experiences like Pac-Man®, Jurassic Park Arcade, Dance Dance Revolution®, Halo®: Fireteam Raven™, and NBA Jam®. Game availability varies by location.

Beyond the arcade, guests can enjoy bowling, laser tag, billiards, the Human Crane, and more*, along with a refreshed menu featuring chef‑driven burgers, shareable appetizers, signature pizzas, and quick bites designed to keep the fun going.

Guests can also sip into summer with limited‑time beverages including the Rockin’ Shirley Temple, Orange Fizzer, Lucky Ducky Shirley, and Shark Bite Shirley, plus summer‑inspired cocktails for adults like the Spiked Summer Sipper, Island Berry Colada, and Watermelon Chiller ’Rita. Alcoholic beverages are reserved for guests 21 and older. Please drink responsibly.

For more information about Main Event, including locations and experiences, visit https://www.mainevent.com .

*Activities vary per center

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 65 centers in 23 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality, and an in-center restaurant, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is part of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., a leader in entertainment and dining experiences across North America. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com and www.daveandbusters.com .